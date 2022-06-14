Suresh Raina hangs out with ex-CSK teammate Dwayne Bravo in Amsterdam

Suresh Raina was recently spotted hanging out with his good friend and former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammate Dwayne Bravo. The recent meetup of the cricket stars took place in Amsterdam.

The former Indian cricketer took to his social media accounts to share a picture with Bravo. The photograph also featured the left-handed batter's daughter, Gracia.

He wrote on Instagram:

"DJ Bravo in the house & we have a very serious drawing match going on between Gracia & DJ. Artwork & results to follow 😎 @djbravo47 @rainagracia."

Raina also shared an Instagram story in which Bravo could be seen engaging in a sketching competition with Gracia. He also shared both sketches in the subsequent story.

Both Raina and Bravo shared dressing rooms for several years while playing for CSK in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The two cricketers share a great camaraderie off the field as well.

Meanwhile, Suresh Raina went unsold at the IPL 2022 auction earlier this year. Many fans expressed their disappointment after the event as they had expected CSK to re-sign their star player for the latest edition of the cash-rich league.

The swashbuckler is one of the most successful batters in IPL history. With 5528 runs from 205 games, he is currently the fifth-highest run-getter in the cash-rich league.

It is worth mentioning that he still hasn't officially retired from the IPL.

When did Suresh Raina retire from international cricket?

Suresh Raina was part of India's World Cup-winning side in 2011

The 35-year-old announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15 in 2020, minutes after former Indian captain MS Dhoni called time on his career.

Raina contributed significantly to the success of the Indian team during his playing days, especially in white-ball cricket.

He featured in 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is. The elegant batter amassed 7220 runs in limited-overs cricket. Raina played 18 Test matches and managed 768 runs from the same.

