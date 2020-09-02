Suresh Raina is the nicest cricketer I have ever met: Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy

Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy heaped praise on recently-retired MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina, while calling the latter the 'nicest international cricketer'. Sammy also spoke highly of the passion and love Indians have for cricket.

“Suresh Raina is the nicest cricketer I have ever met. He is the nicest international cricketer, full of grace, a very humble player and a very stylish batsman. Jonty Rhodes also rated him as the best fielder in the world. It’s important that we acknowledge his contribution to the game,” the West Indian all-rounder said in an interview to Times of India.

My greatest memory has been the people of India: Darren Sammy

Darren Sammy represented SRH, RCB and KXIP in the IPL. Image Credits: Indian Express

About his fond memories in India, Darren Sammy recalled the moment he hit the winning runs against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to help the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) reach the playoffs in IPL 2013 and when he stitched an unbeaten 51-run stand for the last wicket with Kemar Roach against India at the 2013 Champions Trophy. But, he emphasised that it was the people of the country that gave him most joy.

“My greatest memory has been the people of India. They way they embrace cricket and cricketers and their passion and love for the game, which gives you that energy and makes you enjoy playing cricket in India whether you win or lose,” Darren Sammy added.

Darren Sammy has played 38 Tests, 126 ODIs and 68 T20Is and scored 3,781 runs while picking 209 wickets. He remains the only captain to win two ICC World T20s in 2012 and 2016.