Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Suresh Raina is the nicest cricketer I have ever met: Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy

Darren Sammy believes India will miss the services of Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni. Image Credits: Times of India
Darren Sammy believes India will miss the services of Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni. Image Credits: Times of India
Srinjoy Sanyal
ANALYST
Modified 02 Sep 2020, 14:20 IST
News
Advertisement

Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy heaped praise on recently-retired MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina, while calling the latter the 'nicest international cricketer'. Sammy also spoke highly of the passion and love Indians have for cricket.

“Suresh Raina is the nicest cricketer I have ever met. He is the nicest international cricketer, full of grace, a very humble player and a very stylish batsman. Jonty Rhodes also rated him as the best fielder in the world. It’s important that we acknowledge his contribution to the game,” the West Indian all-rounder said in an interview to Times of India.

My greatest memory has been the people of India: Darren Sammy

Darren Sammy represented SRH, RCB and KXIP in the IPL. Image Credits: Indian Express
Darren Sammy represented SRH, RCB and KXIP in the IPL. Image Credits: Indian Express

About his fond memories in India, Darren Sammy recalled the moment he hit the winning runs against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to help the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) reach the playoffs in IPL 2013 and when he stitched an unbeaten 51-run stand for the last wicket with Kemar Roach against India at the 2013 Champions Trophy. But, he emphasised that it was the people of the country that gave him most joy.

“My greatest memory has been the people of India. They way they embrace cricket and cricketers and their passion and love for the game, which gives you that energy and makes you enjoy playing cricket in India whether you win or lose,” Darren Sammy added.

Darren Sammy has played 38 Tests, 126 ODIs and 68 T20Is and scored 3,781 runs while picking 209 wickets. He remains the only captain to win two ICC World T20s in 2012 and 2016.

Published 02 Sep 2020, 14:20 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Cricket Team Darren Sammy Suresh Raina Cricket News Today
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी