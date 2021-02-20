Suresh Raina returns to form with a 46-ball 104* for Nijhawan Warriors in a local T20 game

Chennai Super Kings star Suresh Raina looks to have regained his touch ahead of IPL 2021. The former Indian all-rounder scored a quickfire ton for the Nijhawan Warriors in a T20 fixture against the Titans Zx team.

The Nijhawan Warriors received a 230-run target in a game at Gurugam. Prashant Bhandari opened the innings for his team and scored 65 runs off just 27 balls before wicket-keeper Ankush Nijhawan departed to the pavilion after aggregating 17 runs.

Suresh Raina came out to bat at number three and destroyed the opposition bowlers. He completed his half-ton in 19 balls before touching the 100-run mark off just 46 deliveries. His innings comprised 11 fours and seven sixes. Raina remained unbeaten on 104*, guiding his team to the victory in the last over.

Suresh Raina also bowled four overs in the first innings. The right-arm off-spinner had a tidy spell of 1/27. He was one of the only two Nijhawan Warriors bowlers with an economy rate of less than 11 in the first innings.

Suresh Raina had a forgettable Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign with Uttar Pradesh

Suresh Raina has retired from all forms of international cricket.

In his first domestic tournament after his retirement from international cricket, Suresh Raina struggled to get going with the bat. He was one of the senior players in the Uttar Pradesh squad for the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Raina began his campaign with a 50-ball 56* against the Punjab cricket team. However, Raina could not reach double digits in the next four matches.

Although it had been a long time since he fired with the bat, the Chennai Super Kings have retained Suresh Raina for IPL 2021. The Chennai-based franchise will be delighted with Raina scoring a ton in a T20 game on Saturday.