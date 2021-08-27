"Thala's touch on my untold story" - Suresh Raina as MS Dhoni poses with his autobiography 'Believe'

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni seems to have finally got his hands on his friend and teammate Suresh Raina’s autobiography titled ‘Believe’.

Suresh Raina’s book is co-authored by renowned cricket writer and journalist Bharat Sunderasan, and it dwells on the intricate details of the 2011 World Cup winner’s journey from Uttar Pradesh to the biggest stage of them all: international cricket.

MS Dhoni has played an important role in Raina’s journey in both international cricket as well as in the Indian Premier League where the duo have won three titles for the Chennai Super Kings.

Nicknamed "Chinna Thala" by CSK loyalists, getting "Thala" MS Dhoni to read his book certainly seems to mean a lot to Raina. It certainly felt that way as the former Indian middle-order batsman took to his official Twitter account to share a picture of himself sitting alongside Dhoni, who had Raina’s book in his hands.

Raina's caption for the image read:

‘’Thala’s touch on my untold story!’’

Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni will return to the field in the second leg of IPL 2021 next month

Last year, Dhoni and Suresh Raina dropped a bombshell on their fans as the duo called time on their international careers on Independence Day.

While Dhoni was the first to announce his retirement from international cricket via an Instagram post, Raina followed suit soon after.

Fans then hoped they would get to see the duo back in action in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which took place in the United Arab Emirates in September.

It was all going according to plan before Raina shocked everyone by quitting the tournament even before it started. Several reports floated in the media that Raina wasn't happy with the facilities provided to him but the southpaw maintained that personal reasons led to his premature exit.

Before the 2021 IPL auction, there was speculation that Raina may not be retained by CSK. But that wasn't the case as the former Indian cricketer was eventually retained by the Dhoni-led franchise.

Raina featured in all 7 of CSK's games during the first leg of IPL 2021 seeing limited success with the bat. He will now be hoping to shrug off his inconsistent returns and lead his franchise to yet another title.

