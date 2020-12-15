Suresh Raina training with Priyam Garg, Ankit Rajpoot ahead of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy

Former Indian cricket team star Suresh Raina is all set to return to the field next month when he represents Uttar Pradesh in the domestic season.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2020-21 would begin on January 10.

Suresh Raina warmed himself up for the tournament with Sunrisers Hyderabad star Priyam Garg, Mohsin Khan, Rajasthan Royals pacer Ankit Rajpoot, Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Rinku Singh, and other Uttar Pradesh players.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder shared a photo with his Uttar Pradesh teammates on Instagram and wrote:

"Just gearing up to making the most of every ball delivered !" #Gearedup #TeamUp #syedMushtaqAli #MakingTheMost

Suresh Raina did not play competitive cricket in 2020

Suresh Raina has been away from the cricket field for quite a while now. The 2011 Cricket World Cup winner skipped the 2019/20 domestic season entirely.

His last appearance came back in May 2019 when Raina donned the CSK jersey in the Indian Premier League (IPL) finale against the Mumbai Indians.

The southpaw had traveled to the United Arab Emirates as part of the CSK squad this year. Unfortunately, he had to return home before the tournament got underway due to personal reasons.

However, Suresh Raina has clarified that he will play multiple cricket tournaments, including the IPL, in 2021.

Some reports have claimed that the relationship between Raina and the CSK management is not the same anymore. The rumor mill has also been abuzz with talk that the Uttar Pradesh star could lead a new IPL team next year.

However, there has been no official update on Suresh Raina's IPL status. The 34-year-old is all set to play for Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament along with Garg, Rajpoot, Mohsin, and Rinku.