"Surya will rise again" - Yuvraj Singh backs Suryakumar Yadav to play an important role for India in the 2023 ODI World Cup

Yuvraj Singh recently backed struggling Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav to regain form ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup, scheduled to take place later this year at home.

Suryakumar has received a lot of flak for his below-par form in the recently concluded three-match ODI series against Australia. The right-handed batter bagged three consecutive golden ducks in as many games.

While a certain section has urged the Indian think tank to look beyond Suryakumar Yadav, former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj believes that the under-fire batter could be key for the Men in Blue in the 50-over showpiece event.

"Every sports person goes thru ups & downs in their career!" Yuvraj tweeted. "We’ve all experienced it at sum point. I believe @surya_14kumar is a key player for India & will play an imp role in the #WorldCup if given the opportunities. Let’s back our players coz our Surya will rise again."

Yuvraj Singh @YUVSTRONG12 & will play an imp role in the will rise again Every sports person goes thru ups & downs in their career! We’ve all experienced it at sum point. I believe @surya_14kumar is a key player for India& will play an imp role in the #WorldCup if given the opportunities. Let’s back our players coz our Suryawill rise again Every sports person goes thru ups & downs in their career! We’ve all experienced it at sum point. I believe @surya_14kumar is a key player for India 🇮🇳 & will play an imp role in the #WorldCup if given the opportunities. Let’s back our players coz our Surya 🌞 will rise again 💯

While Suryakumar has been a gun batter in the shortest format of the game, he has failed to translate his T20 form into the ODI format. In the seven ODIs he has played this year, the Mumbai-born cricketer has accumulated just 49 runs at a paltry average of 8.16.

Overall, he has managed to accumulate 433 runs in 23 games at an average of 24.05, including two half-centuries.

Suryakumar Yadav will soon be in action in IPL 2023

Suryakumar Yadav will next be seen in action for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

He has been an integral part of the Mumbai franchise over the last few years and will be keen to regain form in IPL 2023.

Suryakumar had a superb campaign last year before being ruled out with an injury. He amassed 303 runs in eight games at an average of 43.29 and a strike rate if almost 150.

Mumbai Indians will begin their IPL 2023 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 2 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Poll : 0 votes