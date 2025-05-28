Suryakumar Yadav drops heartwarming story for RCB star after IPL 2025 match vs LSG [In Picture]

Mumbai Indians (MI) star batter Suryakumar Yadav has shared a heartwarming message for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Jitesh Sharma. This comes following the latter’s match-winning knock for RCB in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The 70th game of the season was played on Tuesday, May 27, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Ad

After being asked to bat, the hosts put up a massive total of 227/3 in their 20 overs, thanks to an unbeaten 118 off 61 balls from Rishabh Pant, which included 11 fours and eight sixes. Mitchell Marsh also contributed with a valuable 67 off 37 deliveries.

In response, Virat Kohli laid a solid foundation with a quickfire 54 off just 30 balls, notching up his eighth fifty of the season. The match was decisively turned in RCB’s favor after a blazing partnership between stand-in captain Jitesh Sharma and Mayank Agarwal.

Ad

Trending

The pair put together a match-winning 107-run stand off just 45 balls for the fifth wicket. Jitesh remained unbeaten on a stunning 85 off 33 deliveries, smashing eight fours and six sixes, while Mayank stayed not out on 41 off 23, as RCB cruised to a six-wicket victory with eight balls to spare.

After the match, India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav shared an Instagram story praising Jitesh for his outstanding innings, writing:

“Ache logo ke sath acha hi hota hai [Good things happen to good people]. Special knock, what timing. Bhauuu.”

Ad

Suryakumar Yadav drops heartwarming story for Jitesh Sharma (Image via Instagram-@surya_14kumar)

With this win, RCB finished the league stage in second place on the points table, securing 19 points from 14 matches. The Royal Challengers will face Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 1 on Thursday, May 29, in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

Ad

Suryakumar Yadav to be in action for MI in Eliminator game against GT

Suryakumar Yadav will be in action when Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2025 Eliminator. The match is scheduled for Friday, May 30, in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

The 34-year-old has enjoyed an outstanding season so far, scoring 640 runs in 14 innings, including five fifties. He currently sits third on the Orange Cap leaderboard, behind Sai Sudharsan (679) and Shubman Gill (649).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More