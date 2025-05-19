Suryakumar Yadav heads out with wife Devisha Shetty ahead of MI vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Star Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav and his wife Devisha Shetty were spotted ahead of their IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals (DC). MI play DC at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, May 21.

Suryakumar Yadav and his wife Devisha Shetty enjoyed the weekend on Sunday, May 18, before the star batter gears up for a crucial game. The two were seen stylishly dressed as they were spotted with a group of friends. They were then seen getting into their car.

Watch the video of the same posted on Instagram below -

They were also recently present at the Wankhede Stadium during the inauguration ceremony of a stand being named after Rohit Sharma in the stadium.

The IPL 2025 season had been suspended temporarily for a week but has resumed on May 17. As MI are set to play their first game after resumption, Suryakumar Yadav will be seen in action once again.

Suryakumar Yadav's phenomenal form in IPL 2025

The star batter has been in phenomenal form for Mumbai Indians in this year's IPL. Suryakumar Yadav is their leading run-getter with 510 runs from 12 innings at an impressive average of 63.75 and a strike-rate of 170.56. The right-hander has also struck three half-centuries so far.

He has been consistent for MI with the bat this season, playing a vital role in the middle order. His scores from their last five matches read - 35, 48 not out, 54, 40 not out, and 68 not out.

MI had lost four out of their first five games but have made an incredible turnaround with Suryakumar playing an important part. They are currently placed fourth on the table with seven wins and 14 points from 12 matches.

Three teams - Gujarat Titans (GT), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) - are already qualified for the playoffs. With two games remaining, it will be crucial for MI to play their best cricket if they are to keep themselves in the race and qualify for the playoffs with just one spot remaining.

