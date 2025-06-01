Suryakumar Yadav perishes for 44 attempting a sweep off Yuzvendra Chahal in PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav for 44 in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 clash in Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 1. The right-hander tried to clear the square leg boundary but swept the ball into Nehal Wadhera's hands in the 14th over.

The wicket came at a crucial juncture for PBKS as Suryakumar Yadav looked to up the ante and power MI to a big score. It was Chahal's first wicket of the match and he ended with figures of 1/39 after four overs.

Watch the video of the dismissal here.

During the innings, Yadav broke the record for the most runs made by a non-opener in a single IPL season, going past AB de Villiers' record (687 runs in IPL 2016). The 34-year-old has made 718 runs in 16 matches in IPL 2025.

MI's chances of reaching a formidable chase were dented further as the well-set Tilak Varma fell to Kyle Jamieson in the 15th over for 44. As a result, the onus fell on captain Hardik Pandya and the rest of the batters to take MI to a score they could defend.

After Rohit Sharma fell cheaply for eight runs, MI’s innings was resurrected by twin stands, first between Jonny Bairstow and Tilak Varma (51 runs) and Varma and Suryakumar Yadav (72 runs).

But two wickets in two successive overs brought PBKS back into the match, raising their hopes of restricting MI to a score under 200. The start of Qualifier 2 was delayed by two hours and 15 minutes due to rain in Ahmedabad. Despite the delayed start, no overs were reduced.

MI finished the innings with 203/6 on board, putting up a tough total for PBKS to chase.

