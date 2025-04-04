Suryakumar Yadav presented with special jersey ahead of LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match [In Pictures]

Mumbai Indians talisman Suryakumar Yadav was presented with a special jersey with No.100 written on the back as he completed a century of games for the franchise in the IPL. The right-handed batter was seen posing with the jersey before the crucial game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana International Stadium on Friday (April 4).
Having joined the Mumbai Indians in 2011, the elegant batter has amassed 3137 runs at 35.65 with two centuries alongside a healthy strike rate of 148.60. The veteran batter has been part of all five of their title victories in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020. The Mumbai-born cricketer was especially instrumental in their title victory in 2020 in the UAE when he struck 480 runs in 16 games at 40 alongside four half-centuries. The performances in the IPL propeled him to play for the Indian team and is now their T20 captain.
In the process, the Mumbai-born cricketer has also joined the likes of Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Ambati Rayudu, and Harbhajan Singh to play 100 games for the franchise.
Suryakumar Yadav captained Mumbai Indians in their first game of IPL 2025
Meanwhile, Suryakumar had also captained the five-time champions in their opening match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium. The right-handed batter scored 29 to help Mumbai Indians reach 155 but they went down fighting by four wickets.
As far as the scenario of the match against the Super Giants goes, Pandya had won the toss and elected to field first, citing the dew factor. The massive news from their camp was that opener Rohit Sharma wasn't available due to a knee injury. The home side had triggered one change to the XI, drafting in Akash Deep for Manimaran Siddharth.
The Super Giants have got off to a solid start, headlined by Mitchell Marsh's blazing half-century. At the time of writing this, LSG were 159/4 in 16 overs.
