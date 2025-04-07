Suryakumar Yadav returns to team hotel in MI skipper's car after practice ahead of IPL 2025 clash against RCB [Watch]

Star Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav was seen returning to the team hotel in Hardik Pandya's car, with the MI captain driving, after a practice session ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

MI are set to host RCB at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, April 7, in their upcoming fixture. A day before the game, Suryakumar Yadav was seen returning to the team hotel in MI skipper Hardik Pandya's car after practice.

Fans surrounded them to catch a glimpse of the two cricketers. Both Hardik and Suryakumar Yadav were in MI's training kit.

Here's the video posted by a user (@rushiii_12) on X (formerly Twitter):

MI are eighth on the table with just one win from four games heading into the clash against RCB. They lost their opening game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and faced a defeat at the hands of Gujarat Titans (GT) next.

They managed to defeat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home but crashed to another defeat against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

RCB, on the other hand, are third in the table with two wins in three games. Their only defeat so far has come against GT at home, while they have beaten CSK and KKR away.

Suryakumar Yadav's form will be key for MI against RCB

Suryakumar Yadav has been MI's best batter in the IPL 2025 season so far. He has scored 171 runs from four games at an average of 57 and a strike-rate of 161.32 with a half-century.

His best score this season came in their previous game against LSG, where he struck a 43-ball 67, which included nine fours and a six. Against KKR, where they won by eight wickets, the right-hander smashed an unbeaten 27 off just nine balls with a strike-rate of 300.

He batted well against GT too, scoring a 28-ball 48, a strike-rate of 171.43. As they look to return to winning ways against RCB at home, it will be crucial that SKY maintains his form and scores big in this contest.

