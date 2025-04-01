T20 team plays hilarious April Fool’s 2025 prank regarding Virat Kohli’s signing

Three time Big Bash League winners Sydney Sixers pranked their followers on social media platforms with a post that stated they had signed Virat Kohli for the next two seasons. This happened on the account on April 1, with the day marking April Fools.

Sydney Sixers is one of the most successful franchises in the BBL. The side has won three championships, the second most behind the Perth Scorchers, who have five to their name. The team is also home to one of Australia's best batters, Steve Smith.

As part of their April Fools Prank, Sydney Sixers put out a post announcing that Virat Kohli has signed up for them for the next two seasons. As per BCCI's rules, any player who is actively playing international and domestic cricket is ineligible to play franchise cricket around the world.

Take a look at the announcement post below:

Virat Kohli to feature for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their next match against Gujarat Titans

Virat Kohli has one half-century to his name in the IPL season so far - Source: Getty

Virat Kohli will be next seen in action against the Gujarat Titans at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 2. The side is one of Kohli's favourite opponents, with Kohli having scored 344 runs against them in five meetings, which include three half-centuries and a score of 101* to his name.

Kohli has had a rocky start with the bat so far this season. He scored a brisk half-century in the season opener against Kolkata Knight Riders but then had a scratchy 31 in 30 deliveries against CSK. RCB has started the season on a bright note, with back-to-back wins in consecutive matches, and they will want to continue in a similar vein of form.

Head to head, RCB lead 3-2 against the Titans, with the Bengaluru-based franchise completing the double over them last season. At the M. Chinnaswamy, it is 1-1 between the two teams, with Gujarat winning the clash in 2023 and denying RCB a spot in the playoffs.

