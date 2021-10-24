T20 World Cup 2021: "Where has he scored runs in T20s?" - Aakash Chopra says Shardul Thakur cannot replace Hardik Pandya

Aakash Chopra believes Shardul Thakur cannot be Hardik Pandya's replacement in Team India's playing XI as the former has done precious little with the bat in the shortest format of the game.

Thakur was included in Team India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2021 at the expense of Axar Patel. The selectors took this call to include an additional seam bowler when it was clear that Hardik might not be able to roll his arm over.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was asked if Team India should consider form over reputation and play Shardul Thakur or any other bowling all-rounder instead of Hardik Pandya. He responded:

"Shardul Thakur cannot play in place of Hardik Pandya. Where has he [Shardul] scored runs in T20s? For whom? He has not played a knock like that for CSK as well and let's be honest, we don't have an all-rounder."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Shardul Thakur has only shown his batting prowess in the longest format of the game. Chopra pointed out:

"Shardul cannot bat at No.6 and No.7 is also too high for him if you keep Jaddu at No.6. We have only seen his run-scoring form in Test cricket. So Hardik is certain to play."

Aakash Chopra believes Hardik Pandya is the best Team India have at the No. 6 position. He observed:

"It is not about form over reputation, it is just about what you have. So the expectation is, fingers crossed, that Hardik Pandya's bat fires and makes a lot of noise, but you don't have an option."

Team India would surely have concerns about their sixth bowling option if Hardik Pandya is not fit enough to bowl soon. However, the big-hitting all-rounder is unlikely to be replaced by Shardul Thakur as that would compromise the batting depth.

"I want to play Shardul Thakur but instead of Bhuvi" - Aakash Chopra

Shardul Thakur has been in excellent wicket-taking form lately

However, Aakash Chopra added that he would still include Shardul Thakur in India's playing XI but at the expense of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He explained:

"I want to play Shardul but instead of Bhuvi. That's the competition that they are having, it is actually not a competition between Shardul and Hardik at all. The balance will be off if you drop Hardik and send everyone a slot up the order. You will get a sixth bowling option but the batting will shrink suddenly."

Shardul Thakur had an excellent UAE leg of IPL 2021 for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The seam-bowling all-rounder has also snared 23 wickets in 15 T20Is he has played for Team India since the beginning of 2020.

