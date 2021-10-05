T20 World Cup 2021: Aaron Finch set to open with David Warner for Australia

Australian skipper Aaron Finch has all but confirmed he will be opening the innings for Australia alongside the out-of-form David Warner in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

David Warner has been dropped by the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL as he failed to show the consistency that was expected of him.

However, Aaron Finch believes both him and Warner have been successful over the years and will continue to open together.

Aaron Finch also spoke about Steve Smith and his impact as an anchor in the Australian team. Speaking to Sportstar, here is what the Australian white-ball skipper had to say:

"I think you would expect to see Davey [David Warner] and I open the batting in the World Cup. It is something that has worked for us for a long time now.

"Smith is the best batsman in the world. I have no doubt he is the best possible option to fulfil the anchor role."

Much has been spoken about Australia's unstable middle-order. But Finch believes there is versatility in Australia's batting order. He added:

"Guys like Stoinis and [Matthew] Wade are high-quality cricketers that can fill any role in the Australian order.

"All our players are adaptable enough to bat in the middle order, and I think you will see whoever is called upon in the World T20 do a terrific job."

We have picked a team that can win the T20 World Cup: Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch believes the Australian team that has been picked has enough caliber to win the T20 World Cup.

Australia recently lost their T20I series against West Indies and Bangladesh, but Finch doesn't want to look too much into those defeats.

"I don’t think people should read too much into the playing against spin in West Indies and Bangladesh. I think we have picked a team that can win the T20 World Cup.

"We have the utmost faith in every single player picked. No doubt, they will be able to help us win," Aaron Finch concluded.

Australia will open their T20 World Cup campaign with a clash against South Africa on October 23 in Abu Dhabi.

