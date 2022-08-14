T20 World Cup 2022: "The mirror does not lie" - Aakash Chopra says Ravindra Jadeja will not give Team India too many wickets

Aakash Chopra reckons Ravindra Jadeja will not be a potent bowler for Team India at the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022.

Jadeja, who played just two games in the recently concluded T20I series against the West Indies, is part of the 15-member Indian squad for the Asia Cup 2022 to be played in the UAE from August 27. The spin-bowling all-rounder is also favored to be in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup to be staged in Australia later this year.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reflected on the spinners who could be picked in Team India's squad for the global event. While observing that Yuzvendra Chahal is a certain pick, he had the following to say about Jadeja:

"The second name on this list is interesting - Ravindra Jadeja. Jaddu will definitely play, this both you and I know, but he will not give you too many wickets, be ready for that. The mirror does not lie."

Chopra highlighted that the left-arm spinner has not been penetrative enough in T20Is since the last World Cup, elaborating:

"If we see his numbers, he has played seven matches since the T20 World Cup, picked up just four wickets, average is above 43 and the economy is also close to 8.5 - it's not great."

Jadeja has not picked up more than one wicket in any of the seven T20Is he has played this year. He, however, gave a decent account of himself in the last two games he played against the West Indies, snaring a couple of wickets while conceding just 42 runs in the seven overs he bowled.

"The IPL also tells the same story" - Aakash Chopra on Ravindra Jadeja's bowling numbers in IPL 2022

Chopra pointed out that the Chennai Super Kings all-rounder's IPL 2022 bowling numbers are not too different from his international ones. He observed:

"The wicket-taking ability has not been seen in the T20 internationals he has played or he has not picked up wickets. The IPL also tells the same story - played 10 matches in the last IPL - five wickets at an average of nearly 50, an economy of 7.50 and a strike rate close to 40."

While acknowledging that Jadeja will certainly play due to his all-round abilities, Chopra doesn't expect the left-arm spinner to strike it rich with the ball in Australia. The famous commentator explained:

"Ravindra Jadeja, as good as he is, he will also bat and field, he is a package and is definitely seen playing in the XI, but he is not your wicket-taker. So don't expect that he will suddenly start picking up a lot of wickets. The conditions are not going to be favorable to his bowling in any case."

Jadeja has picked up six wickets in as many T20Is he has played in Australia. He has a best of 2/21 in these games and has conceded an average of 7.82 runs per over.

