Teams to name their playing XI after the toss during IPL 2023  following the impact player rule - Reports 

The upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will involve a major rule change, driven by the impact player introduction.

The captains will walk out with two team sheets and then name their playing XI along with their choice of impact player, according to whether they are batting or bowling first.

The rule was implemented in the recently concluded SA20 as well, where captains were allowed to name up to 13 players on their team sheet prior to the toss. The teams were allowed to decide on their playing XI among the 13 players after the toss.

Earlier in the IPL, the captains exchanged their team sheets containing the playing XI, prior to the coin toss.

In a note issued by the league, which will soon be conveyed to the franchises as well, an explanation for the rule change has been provided, which reads:

"Currently the captains have to exchange the teams before the toss. This has been changed to exchange of teams immediately post the toss, to enable teams to choose the best XI depending on whether they are batting or bowling first. It will also assist the teams to plan for the impact player."

The 2023 IPL will witness the impact player rule for the first time since its conception in 2008.

Notable tournaments like the Big Bash League (BBL) and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy quite recently experimented with the rule, transitioning it into the IPL as well.

IPL 2023 to include some other rule changes as well

Apart from the impact player rule, the tournament will also see an over rate penalty.

Should a team not complete the quota of 20 overs in the allotted time, they will be forced to bring in an additional fielder inside the circle, leaving only four players in the deep for the overs bowled after the cut-off time.

A report in ESPNcricinfo mentions the other rule changes, which include:

1.Over rate penalty of only four fielders outside the 30-yard circle for every over not completed in the allocated time.

2. Unfair movement of the wicketkeeper will result in a dead ball and 5 penalty runs.

3. Unfair movement by a fielder will result in a dead ball and 5 penalty runs.

The 'fake fielding' incident surrounding Virat Kohli during the India-Bangladesh clash at the T20 World Cup 2022 garnered a lot of controversy.

Should a similar instance occur in the IPL as well, the new rules are expected to be enforced, if deemed by the match officials.

Will the impact player rule be a game-changer in the upcoming edition of the tournament? Let us know what you think.

