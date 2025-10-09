Team India star received ₹5 crore ransom threats from Dawood Ibrahim gang during IPL 2025: Reports

Team India batter Rinku Singh reportedly got ransom threats from gangster Dawood Ibrahim's D-Company during this year's Indian Premier League (IPL). The crime syndicate is said to have demanded a ransom of ₹5 crore from the 27-year-old.

Ad

According to a TV9 report, Rinku's promotional team received three threat messages between February and April. The police have arrested two accused, Mohammed Dilshad and Mohammed Naveed, in connection with a similar ransom case.

The two allegedly demanded a ransom of ₹10 crore from former MLA Baba Siddiqui through Emails. The report suggested that one of the accused individuals has admitted to attempting to extort money from Rinku.

It is worth mentioning that Dilashad and Naveed were arrested in the West Indies and were handed over to India on August 1. Meanwhile, Rinku was retained by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for ₹13 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.

Ad

Trending

The swashbuckling batter had an underwhelming season, amassing 206 runs across 11 innings at a strike rate of 153.73. The three-time champions finished eighth in the points table.

Rinku Singh hit the winning runs for India in Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan

Rinku Singh was seen in action during the Asia Cup 2025 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The southpaw didn't get a chance to feature in the playing XI during the group stage and the Super Fours round.

Ad

However, he was added to the lineup for the all-important final against Pakistan, as all-rounder Hardik Pandya missed out due to an injury. After being out to bat first, Pakistan were bowled out for 146, courtesy of left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav's four-wicket haul.

The summit clash proved to be a last-over thriller, with India needing 10 runs to win from the final six balls. Tilak Varma hit a stunning six over the square-leg fence off speedster Haris Rauf's bowling, taking his side close to victory.

Rinku was on strike when the team required one run off two deliveries. Playing his first ball of the tournament, he cleared the mid-on fielder and hit a four to finish the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 5 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 14 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More