Telangana MLA meets star MI cricketers Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma during IPL 2025, daughter gets their autographs [Watch]

Kaushik Reddy, MLA from Huzurbad, Telangana, met Mumbai Indians (MI) cricketers Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma during the IPL 2025 season. MI played SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad on Wednesday, April 23.
Kaushik posted a video of his meeting with the two cricketers on his X (Twitter) handle. In the video, he can be seen interacting with them with a smile on his face. Further, his daughter Shrinika Reddy is also seen conversing with the MI cricketers.
Moreover, she also got the autographs of Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma as they signed on a t-shirt for her. The two cricketers were seen posing with Kaushik Reddy and his daughter for a picture towards the end of the video.
Watch the same below -
Notably, Kaushik Reddy has also played domestic cricket for Hyderabad. He played 15 first-class and 12 List-A matches, having made his first-class debut in 2004. Playing as a right-arm fast bowler, he picked up 47 wickets in his first-class career and 17 wickets in his List-A career.
Suryakumar Yadav plays brilliant cameo in MI's thumping win over SRH in IPL 2025
Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav played a brilliant cameo, helping MI win their previous match against SRH. MI were chasing just 144 runs to win.
Suryakumar Yadav slammed a quickfire unbeaten 40 off just 19 balls, hitting five boundaries and two sixes at a strike-rate of 210.53 to ensure they finished the chase in just 15.4 overs with seven wickets to spare.
The right-hander has been in top form this season, playing a major role in their success so far. He is their leading run-getter with 373 runs from nine matches at an average of 62.16 and a strike-rate of 166.51 with two half-centuries to his name.
This was Mumbai's fourth consecutive win. It has been an incredible comeback from the five-time champions as they had begun the season with four defeats in their first five matches. Mumbai now have five wins from nine matches and with 10 points, they have moved to the third place on the table after their thumping seven-wicket win over SRH.
