"Tell me what will you gain by leaving Shahrukh Khan" - Aakash Chopra on Punjab Kings' retentions and releases heading into IPL 2024 auction

Aakash Chopra reckons the Punjab Kings' decision to release Shahrukh Khan ahead of the IPL 2024 auction will not help their cause.

PBKS released seven players as part of their retention ahead of the auction in Dubai on December 19. Shahrukh, who was bought for ₹9 crore and aggregated just 156 runs at an underwhelming average of 22.29 in 13 innings in IPL 2023, was the most prominent player released.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra criticised the Punjab Kings for their decision to let go of Shahrukh (3:10):

"They have left Shahrukh Khan, Raj Angad Bawa, Baltej Dhanda, Mohit Rathee and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (apart from Matthew Short and Gurnoor Sing Brar, who were replacement players). I am genuinely thinking why did you leave Shahrukh Khan."

The former India opener added:

"Firstly, you didn't use Shahrukh Khan properly. He did well also whenever you used him. Tell me what will you gain by leaving Shahrukh Khan because who is the lower-middle-order Indian batter you will get in the auction? You won't get even one."

Chopra feels that the Mohali-based franchise won't be able to reacquire Shahrukh at a cheaper price if that's their intention. He added that the Tamil Nadu big-hitter will again be sold at an exorbitant price and that PBKS will be left rubbing their hands.

"I was surprised when they didn't release Sam Curran" - Aakash Chopra on Punjab Kings retaining England all-rounder

Sam Curran had a middling run in IPL 2023 (P/C: iplt20.com)

Aakash Chopra was also surprised by the Punjab Kings' decision to retain Sam Curran (4:05):

"I was surprised when they didn't release Sam Curran because he was bought for 18.5 crores and he didn't perform. To be honest, I was sceptical about whether Sam could do well here because of the pitches he was playing on and the sort of game he has, and I was right."

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that the Shikhar Dhawan-led side had to compromise Arshdeep Singh's effectiveness to accommodate Curran with the new ball:

"In fact, they minimised Arshdeep to settle him. They weren't giving the new ball to Arshdeep just to give the new ball to Sam Curran.

"You went with Sam and (Kagiso) Rabada, and you left Arshdeep. Arsh was at the top of the Purple Cap race at the halfway stage, and, then, you made him fall. I was disappointed."

Chopra highlighted that the Punjab Kings have flattered to deceive every year. He added that although the IPL 2014 finalists have a decent squad, they need better strategy and planning to succeed.

