"Telling a bowler like Bumrah what to do" - Former MI player slams coaching staff after team's exit in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh slammed the Mumbai Indians (MI) coaching staff for interfering and instructing the players too much from the dugout in the side's five-wicket loss against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 2 at Ahmedabad on June 1. Despite scoring a massive 203/6 in 20 overs, the MI bowlers were all over the place as PBKS chased down the target in 19 overs, eliminating MI from the competition.

During the match, head coach Mahela Jayawardene and bowling coach Lasith Malinga were visibly animated from the dugout on different occasions. The duo was also seen instructing the MI players, including ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

Talking about the same after MI's exit from IPL 2025 on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan said (via Hindustan Times):

"Look at the Mumbai Indians dugout. When they were leaking runs, there was way too much involvement from the outside. Coaches are telling a bowler like Bumrah what to do and what not. A dressing room needs to remain calm and composed. Coaches should only give advice. Don’t show desperation. So somewhere I felt that when this happens way too much, it breaks their spirit."

Trending

MI got off to a slow start in IPL 2025, winning only one out of their first five games, before turning it on and sneaking into the playoffs as the fourth seed. However, the loss in Qualifier 2 meant a fifth consecutive IPL season for MI without reaching even a final.

"They have won many trophies together" - Harbhajan Singh on the senior MI players

Expand Tweet

Harbhajan Singh reminded the MI coaching staff that the side included title-winning players like Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya. Despite the struggles in recent years, MI remain the joint-most successful IPL side with five titles, along with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

"Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, these are big players. And when they are playing, let them do what they need to do to get the right result for the team. They have won many trophies together. They needed to be shown a lot more faith, but the coaching staff time and again were interfering and gesturing with their hands," said Harbhajan (via aforementioned source).

Skipper Hardik Pandya was visibly disappointed after the Qualifier 2 loss, as his second season as captain ended without a title. MI last won the IPL in 2020, becoming only the second side to win back-to-back titles following their victory in 2019.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More