"We've got worthy replacements" - Temba Bavuma not worried by South Africa players leaving Pakistan series for IPL

South Africa's newly-appointed limited-overs captain, Temba Bavuma, is unperturbed that few of South Africa's mainstays will leave their ODI series against Pakistan after two matches to join their respective IPL franchises ahead of the upcoming season.

It is understood that Cricket South Africa (CSA) have allowed their cricketers to leave for the IPL after the conclusion of the 2nd ODI against Pakistan on April 4.

The group of players which will travel to India before the completion of the series is expected to include Kagiso Rabada (Delhi Capitals), Anrich Nortje (Delhi Capitals), Quinton de Kock (Mumbai Indians), David Miller (Rajasthan Royals) and Lungi Ngidi (Chennai Super Kings).

Speaking in a virtual press conference, Temba Bavuma stated that South Africa have got good replacements for the players who will be departing. He clarified that the team respects the relationship between the two boards and the arrangement that was already in place.

“It's not as disturbing now that we are aware of the arrangement that is in place. For the first two games, we have got all our best players. It’s important that we get positive results. That’s not to say we are conceding the result in the third game. We believe we have got worthy enough replacements. I don’t think it’s that disturbing and we respect the relationship between CSA and the BCCI,” said Temba Bavuma.

Temba Bavuma will lead South Africa in three ICC events

Temba Bavuma, who has been appointed as the white-ball captain until 2023, will be in charge of the South Africa side for two T20 World Cups and one ODI World Cup.

"We have the opportunity now, building up to 2023 to the World Cup, to define our style of play and how we want to go about our business," he said.

"If you look at South Africa, we have always been a more than competitive ODI unit, even to the point where the guys have got to positions of No.1. For me, it's about trying to define a style of play, create something that makes us accountable, and most importantly, to be able to institute that style of play in any conditions or any occasion," Temba Bavuma added.

Pakistan's tour of South Africa officially commences on April 2. The tour constitutes 3 ODIs and 4 T20Is.