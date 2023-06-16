Texas Super Kings announce Faf du Plessis as captain ahead of MLC 2023

The Texas Super Kings (TSK) have roped in veteran South African right-hand batter Faf du Plessis as their skipper for the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023 season. Du Plessis has reunited with the Super Kings franchise after representing Chennai in the IPL. He also went on to captain Johannesburg Super Kings (JSK) in the SA20 League 2023.

The Texas Super Kings took to their social media accounts to release a video that showed De Plessis responding to a fan's comment. The fan had wrote about him wanting to see the South African veteran play for the Men in Yellow in MLC.

Faf du Plessis has a special bond with the Super Kings

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is where Faf du Plessis played the most of his IPL cricket and was instrumental in their success over the years. The fans were thus understandably emotional when CSK couldn't buy him back in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction.

While Du Plessis has moved on to captain the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL, he has been pretty vocal and respectful about what CSk means to him and the love that the fans have given him.

With the SA20 League and now the Major League Cricket, the Super Kings have managed to remain associated with one of their most beloved players. Ambati Rayudu, who recently announced his retirement from the IPL and international cricket, has also been picked up by TSK for the upcoming MLC season.

Dwayne Bravo, Gerald Coetzee, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner and David Miller are some of the other star signings that the Super Kings have managed for the American league. The franchise have managed to win five IPL titles and they will be keen to spread their wings of domination on a global level with Faf du Plessis at the helm.

