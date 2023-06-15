Texas Super Kings sign Dwayne Bravo, David Miller for inaugural edition of Major League Cricket

Texas Super Kings (TSK), the sister franchise of five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), have announced the signing of Dwayne Bravo and David Miller for the inaugural season of the Major League Cricket (MLC) to be played in the USA.

Bravo has been a stalwart with CSK over the years in the IPL and until recently, was the league's highest wicket-taker. He was the bowling coach of the franchise in the recently concluded IPL season which the Super Kings won in dramatic fashion off the last ball against Gujarat Titans (GT).

Bravo hasn't retired from competitive cricket yet and the West Indian all-rounder, who is the all-time leading wicket-taker in T20s, will lead the bowling attack for the Texas side as he makes his foray into Major League Cricket.

Miller's signing comes as a massive one for the team as he ticks off a finishing option. With plenty of experience under his belt, the South African lends plenty of firepower in what is set to be his first association with any Super Kings-based franchise.

Gerald Coetzee and Daniel Sams also signed by Texas Super Kings

The Texas franchise also announced the signing of South African bolter Gerald Coetzee and Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams for the opening edition of the Major League Cricket competition.

Coetzee has been a part of the Super Kings before as he's a member of their Johannesburg franchise at the SA20. Sams, on the other hand, has plenty of T20 experience in the Big Bash League as well as the IPL and will be donning Super Kings colors for the first time.

Earlier in the day, the team announced the signing of New Zealand and CSK duo Devon Conway and Mitchell Santner as part of their side. Stephen Fleming, who is the head coach of both CSK and Joburg Super Kings, will assume the same role at the MLC too.

