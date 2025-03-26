“Thank you for the input” - Harbhajan Singh responds to fan complaining about IPL 2025 Hindi commentary [Watch]

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh recently responded after a fan slammed the Hindi commentary panel in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The cricketer-turned-commentator acknowledged the message and said they would work to improve it.

The remarks came after a fan pointed out that Hindi commentators are ignoring the technical and learning aspects and only focusing on poetry and reminiscing their old stories.

Harbhajan Singh replied to the post on X:

"Thank you for the input . We will work on it."

Earlier, Harbhajan Singh slammed a social media post targeted at Hindi commentary during the 2025 Champions Trophy.

An X user wrote:

"Hindi commentary on Star sports can rank among the most cringiest things on this beautiful blue planet."

Back then, Harbhajan replied sarcastically:

"Wah Angrej ki Aulaad . Shame on you Apni भाषा bolne aur sun k fakr mehsoos hona chahiye (Son of an Englishman. Shame on you. You should feel proud to speak and listen to your language)."

Harbhajan Singh recently triggered a controversy following his remarks on England pacer Jofra Archer during the IPL 2025 clash between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The 44-year-old said on air (via Hindustan Times):

"London me kaali taxi ka meter tez bhaagta hai, Aur yaha pe Archer sahab ka meter bhi tez bhaaga hai (Like the meter of London’s black taxis, Archer’s meter has also been on the higher side)."

Harbhajan Singh holds the record for the third most wickets for India with 707 scalps, only behind Anil Kumble (953) and Ravichandran Ashwin (765). The legendary off spinner won the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup with the Men in Blue. He has also scalped 150 wickets in the IPL, winning three titles with the Mumbai Indians (MI in 2013,15 and 17) and a solitary trophy with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK in 2018).

IPL 2025 list of Hindi commentators

Virender Sehwag, Navjot Singh Siddhu, Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Mohd Kaif, Piyush Chawla, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Sanjay Manjrekar, Sanjay Bangar, Varun Aaron, Sunil Gavaskar, Ajay Jadeja, Jatin Sapru, Anant Tyagi, Saba Karim, Deep Dasgupta, and Aakash Chopra

