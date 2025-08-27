"Thanks Ash for strengthening CSK and delivering knockout punches" - Fans pay tribute to Ravichandran Ashwin as he announces IPL retirement

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin continued the year of farewells by bidding adieu to the IPL on Wednesday, August 27. The 38-year-old announced his IPL retirement through his social media handle months after the 2025 season.

Ashwin endured a torrid homecoming with CSK in IPL 2025, finishing with only seven wickets in nine outings at an average of over 40 and an economy of 9.12. His struggles played a massive role in CSK finishing at the bottom of the standings for the first time in IPL history.

Yet, Ashwin's overall IPL career has been filled with memorable moments, especially with CSK. Playing for the franchise from 2009 to 2015, the Tamil Nadu spinner helped them win the IPL title in 2010 and 2011. He also starred in CSK's title runs in the now-defunct Champions League in 2010 and 2014.

The veteran finishes as the fifth leading wicket-taker in IPL history with 187 scalps in 221 games at an average of 30.22 and an economy of 7.20. He also played for the Delhi Capitals (DC), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and the Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in his IPL career.

Fans on X paid tribute to Ravichandran Ashwin for his stellar IPL career, with the following reactions:

Crikistaan @crikistaan @mufaddal_vohra Ashwin wasn’t just about wickets, he was about wisdom, strategy, and redefining how spin could dominate T20 cricket. 💛 A true CSK warrior and an IPL great whose impact will echo far beyond the field. 👑

Bobby Axelrod @IamAxelrod @ashwinravi99 We want you to be Umpire, Referee &amp; Coach Thank You #Ashwin

Saurabh Yadav @saurabhydv676 Ravichandran Ashwin bids farewell to the IPL 🙌✨ One of the sharpest cricketing minds &amp; a true match-winner with both ball &amp; bat. Thank you for the memories, Ash! 💙🏏 #csk #ashwin

The reactions from fans continued pouring in, with one saying:

Getting Gayle caught behind in the very first over in the 2011 IPL Final. I had high hopes from Ash before the finale and he delivered it straightaway. Thanks Ash @ashwinravi99 for strengthening CSK and delivering knock-out punches.

"Legend of IPL and CSK. Never forget the dismissal of Gayle and the celebration was goated. Reunion with csk didn't work but won't damper your legacy. Played across teams and reinvented your T20 skills as a complete allrounder. IPL will miss you," tweeted a fan.

"Ashwin was always bold & thinking far .. no wonder he is an engineer .. I mean u rarely see r players taking this step," a fan said.

"My time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today" - R Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin parted ways with the IPL through a lengthy post on his social media handles, while confirming his exploration of other T20 leagues around the world. The bowling heroics aside, the 38-year-old also contributed with the willow, finishing with 833 runs at a strike rate of 118.15, including a half-century.

"Special day and hence a special beginning. They say every ending will have a new start, my time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today. Would like to thank all the franchisees for all the wonderful memories and relationships over the years and most importantly the IPL and the BCCI for what they have given me until now. Look forward to enjoying and making the most of what’s ahead of me," posted Ashwin (via his X handle).

Ashwin announced his international retirement after the third Test in Australia in December last year.

