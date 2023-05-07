"That catch just changed the momentum" - Hardik Pandya reflects on Rashid Khan's sensational fielding effort to dismiss Kyle Mayers

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya felt Rashid Khan's catch to get rid of Kyle Mayers swung the game against the Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday (May 7) in Ahmedabad.

Rashid, who also went for plenty of runs in his first over, plucked a sensational catch to break the 88-run opening stand in LSG's pursuit of 228. Mayers played an indecisive pull shot but got a top edge as the Afghan cricketer ran in from deep fine leg. Although Rashid lost control and slid but held onto the catch.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Hardik reflected that the game was even for the most part. He thought the momentum changed significantly following Mayers' departure. The all-rounder stated that the Titans risked letting the visitors get close to the target. He said:

"The way the game changed after that… at one point of time at the eighth or ninth over we were even-stevens but that catch just changed the momentum and we were able to squeeze in a couple of tight overs. And after that I think they were chasing the game more than us."

He added:

"We started controlling the game. Before that they were taking us on and we had to chase the game and make sure that we don't concede as many runs and let them get into the game. So I think that catch was match-changing."

LSG's opening batters played well as Quinton de Kock top-scored with 70 but their middle-order failed as only Ayush Badoni got to double figures. Eventually, they lost by a massive 56-run margin.

"That bump in their innings cost them the game" - Hardik Pandya

Hardik praised his side for responding the way they did against the Super Giants, especially after only a one-day gap from their previous game. He said:

"I think we both were driving at 100 kilometers per hour as a team but I think that bump in their innings cost them the game and got us back in the game. I don't think I can ask anything better from the boys. Especially, playing after one day's gap and playing an afternoon game, the boys showed up and how."

With eight wins in 11 games, the defending champions have almost sealed their spot in the playoffs as they sit atop the table.

