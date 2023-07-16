"That is comedy" - Finn Allen's bat gets stuck while running, gets run out in bizarre fashion

In one of the most bizarre incidents in Major Cricket League (MLC), San Fransisco Unicorns opener Finn Allen got run out after his bat got stuck in the pitch while taking a lazy single against Seattle Orcas on Sunday, July 16.

Batting at 28 (9), the right-hander dabbed a slower one from Cameron Gannon to mid-wicket in the fourth over. As the ball was far from Shehan Jayasuriya in the field, he strolled lazily to the other end.

However, the fielder was alert and turned quickly to throw the ball directly at the non-striker's end. Allen wasn't too far away from the crease and tried to stretch forward but his bat got stuck in the pitch and fell off, catching him short.

Here's a video of the wicket:

Alan Wilkins on air was disappointed with the New Zealand youngster, saying the wicket was "just comedy".

The Unicorns were chasing 178 in 20 overs after Heinrich Klaasen (53 off 31) and Shimron Hetmyer (36 off 30) top-scored for the Orcas in the first innings. The Kiwi was the first wicket to fall at 42 and the Unicorns just couldn't build a partnership after that.

Imad Wasim got Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis out while his spin partner Harmeet Singh got rid of Aaron Finch. Pacers Gannon and Andrew Tye then combined to take the rest of the six wickets among them to bowl Unicorns out for 142.

The match marked a second straight failure for Allen after his score of 10 (5) against MI New York in the Unicorns' first match of the tournament.

Which IPL team does Finn Allen play for?

Finn Allen, a talented, aggressive opener, has been a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL for three seasons but is yet to get a game.

With Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell taking two overseas spots in the playing 11 and RCB relying on an overseas all-rounder and another specialist bowler to help their attack, there hasn't been space to play him at all.