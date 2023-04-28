Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Marcus Stoinis delivered an exceptional batting performance against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Friday, April 28.
Stoinis, who walked out to bat at No.4, took the Punjab bowlers to the cleaners, hitting five sixes and six fours. The swashbuckling batter hammered 72 runs off just 40 balls, finishing with an impressive strike rate of 180.00.
A number of Lucknow fans took to social media after Stoinis' quickfire knock, commending him for his batting exploits. Here are some of the top reactions on Twitter:
It is worth noting that Marcus Stoinis has done a fine job with the bat for Lucknow this season. The right-handed batter has amassed 216 runs from eight games, including two half-centuries. Furthermore, he has also picked up four wickets.
Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Ayush Badoni, and Nicholas Pooran help LSG post 257
PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and decided to field first. The side got a big breakthrough early, with Lucknow skipper KL Rahul getting out after scoring just 12 runs.
However, his opening partner Kyle Mayers looked in spectacular touch. The southpaw came up with a blistering half-century, mustering 54 runs off 24 deliveries.
Ayush Badoni came to bat at No.3 and played an impactful knock of 43. While Marcus Stoinis was their leading run-getter with 72 runs, Nicholas Pooran also chipped in with a valuable contribution towards the back end of the innings, striking 45 runs in 19 balls.
It rained sixes and fours in Mohali as LSG finished 257/5 in 20 overs. It is worth mentioning that this is the second-highest team total in the competition's history, only behind Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) 263/5 against now-defunct Pune Warriors India in the 2013 edition.
For Punjab, Kagiso Rabada picked up two wickets, while Arshdeep Singh, Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone bagged one scalp each.
