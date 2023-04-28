Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Marcus Stoinis delivered an exceptional batting performance against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Friday, April 28.

Stoinis, who walked out to bat at No.4, took the Punjab bowlers to the cleaners, hitting five sixes and six fours. The swashbuckling batter hammered 72 runs off just 40 balls, finishing with an impressive strike rate of 180.00.

A number of Lucknow fans took to social media after Stoinis' quickfire knock, commending him for his batting exploits. Here are some of the top reactions on Twitter:

Chandra Shekar @Shekar4266



72 in 40 balls with 6 fours and 5 sixes. Absolute mayhem by Stoinis and LSG batters, what a performance!

#PBKSvLSG Marcus Stoinis - The Hulk!72 in 40 balls with 6 fours and 5 sixes. Absolute mayhem by Stoinis and LSG batters, what a performance! Marcus Stoinis - The Hulk!72 in 40 balls with 6 fours and 5 sixes. Absolute mayhem by Stoinis and LSG batters, what a performance!#PBKSvLSG https://t.co/UjrHsWMUaC

12th Khiladi @12th_khiladi



📸 JioCinema What an innings by Marcus Stoinis! 🏏📸 JioCinema What an innings by Marcus Stoinis! 🏏💥📸 JioCinema https://t.co/P8Z8TZmGmt

Banna. @iJaideep_ Kas ke maar stoinis, Marcus stoinis 🤣 Kas ke maar stoinis, Marcus stoinis 🤣👌

SKK @Funchisili The record for the highest IPL score of 263 is in serious jeopardy!



#LSGvsPBKS #PBKSvLSG #Stoinis #MyOpinionInPence #battingmasterclass Marcus Stoinis wreaks havoc on the field! That poor cricket ballThe record for the highest IPL score of 263 is in serious jeopardy! Marcus Stoinis wreaks havoc on the field! That poor cricket ball 😂 The record for the highest IPL score of 263 is in serious jeopardy! #LSGvsPBKS #PBKSvLSG #Stoinis #MyOpinionInPence #battingmasterclass

paRaY_YasiR @ParayYasir2



This man is beast....



Worth every penny for LSG.



#IPL2O23 #LSGvsPBKS #Marcus Marcus Stoinis, The HulkThis man is beast....Worth every penny for LSG. Marcus Stoinis, The HulkThis man is beast.... Worth every penny for LSG. #IPL2O23 #LSGvsPBKS #Marcus

Slogger @KalKaKricketer

Man sorry if I ever doubted you

You are my precious precious Hulk



#LSG

#PBKSvLSG #PBKSvsLSG 72 in 40 Marcus StoinisMan sorry if I ever doubted youYou are my precious precious Hulk #LSG Brigade #IPL2023 72 in 40 Marcus StoinisMan sorry if I ever doubted youYou are my precious precious Hulk#LSG #LSGBrigade #IPL2023#PBKSvLSG #PBKSvsLSG https://t.co/kH7HXlUMIK

Hemant @Sportscasmm #PBKSvLSG #PBKSvsLSG



Marcus Stoinis in the dressing room Marcus Stoinis in the dressing room #PBKSvLSG #PBKSvsLSGMarcus Stoinis in the dressing room https://t.co/eQnPNm8Ri0

king virat @fienzian Marcus stoinis playing innings of his life in IPL Marcus stoinis playing innings of his life in IPL

Anshuman @aikido1O Mahendra Marcus Stoinis Dhoni Mahendra Marcus Stoinis Dhoni

Nephela @KoziDaviDKuRu

Marcus Stoinis 72 from 40!! #IPL2O23 That was a special inningsMarcus Stoinis 72 from 40!! #PBKSvsLSG That was a special innings 👏👏Marcus Stoinis 72 from 40!! #PBKSvsLSG #IPL2O23 https://t.co/s8SzDY8GmN

Sansthita. @sansthita_

#LSGvsPBKS Marcus Stoinis, what a gem of a knock. Marcus Stoinis, what a gem of a knock. #LSGvsPBKS

It is worth noting that Marcus Stoinis has done a fine job with the bat for Lucknow this season. The right-handed batter has amassed 216 runs from eight games, including two half-centuries. Furthermore, he has also picked up four wickets.

Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Ayush Badoni, and Nicholas Pooran help LSG post 257

PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and decided to field first. The side got a big breakthrough early, with Lucknow skipper KL Rahul getting out after scoring just 12 runs.

However, his opening partner Kyle Mayers looked in spectacular touch. The southpaw came up with a blistering half-century, mustering 54 runs off 24 deliveries.

Ayush Badoni came to bat at No.3 and played an impactful knock of 43. While Marcus Stoinis was their leading run-getter with 72 runs, Nicholas Pooran also chipped in with a valuable contribution towards the back end of the innings, striking 45 runs in 19 balls.

It rained sixes and fours in Mohali as LSG finished 257/5 in 20 overs. It is worth mentioning that this is the second-highest team total in the competition's history, only behind Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) 263/5 against now-defunct Pune Warriors India in the 2013 edition.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



: IPL / JioCinema



#PBKSvLSG #Cricket #IPL2023 Lucknow Super Giants posted 257 for 5! The 2nd highest total in IPL history: IPL / JioCinema Lucknow Super Giants posted 257 for 5! The 2nd highest total in IPL history 🔥📷 : IPL / JioCinema #PBKSvLSG #Cricket #IPL2023 https://t.co/wM8tpKJuiU

For Punjab, Kagiso Rabada picked up two wickets, while Arshdeep Singh, Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone bagged one scalp each.

Poll : 0 votes