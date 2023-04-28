Create

"That poor cricket ball" - Fans erupt as Marcus Stoinis' stunning knock helps LSG post second-highest team total in IPL history vs PBKS 

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Apr 28, 2023 21:57 IST
Marcus Stoinis received appreciation from all quarters for his knock. (Pic: IPLT20.com)
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Marcus Stoinis delivered an exceptional batting performance against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Friday, April 28.

Stoinis, who walked out to bat at No.4, took the Punjab bowlers to the cleaners, hitting five sixes and six fours. The swashbuckling batter hammered 72 runs off just 40 balls, finishing with an impressive strike rate of 180.00.

A number of Lucknow fans took to social media after Stoinis' quickfire knock, commending him for his batting exploits. Here are some of the top reactions on Twitter:

Marcus Stoinis - The Hulk!72 in 40 balls with 6 fours and 5 sixes. Absolute mayhem by Stoinis and LSG batters, what a performance!#PBKSvLSG https://t.co/UjrHsWMUaC
What an innings by Marcus Stoinis! 🏏💥📸 JioCinema https://t.co/P8Z8TZmGmt
Kas ke maar stoinis, Marcus stoinis 🤣👌
Marcus Stoinis wreaks havoc on the field! That poor cricket ball 😂 The record for the highest IPL score of 263 is in serious jeopardy! #LSGvsPBKS #PBKSvLSG #Stoinis #MyOpinionInPence #battingmasterclass
Marcus Stoinis 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
It's raining fours and sixes in Punjab today.Merciless hitting from @MStoinis and @nicholas_47 🔥#PBKSvsLSG #lsg #pbks #stoinis #pooran #IPL2023
@LucknowIPL when Marcus Stoinis hits it, it stays hit.what a player. 🥰
Marcus Stoinis, The HulkThis man is beast.... Worth every penny for LSG. #IPL2O23 #LSGvsPBKS #Marcus
72 in 40 Marcus StoinisMan sorry if I ever doubted youYou are my precious precious Hulk#LSG #LSGBrigade #IPL2023#PBKSvLSG #PBKSvsLSG https://t.co/kH7HXlUMIK
#PBKSvLSG #PBKSvsLSGMarcus Stoinis in the dressing room https://t.co/eQnPNm8Ri0
Marcus stoinis playing innings of his life in IPL
Mahendra Marcus Stoinis Dhoni
That was a special innings 👏👏Marcus Stoinis 72 from 40!! #PBKSvsLSG #IPL2O23 https://t.co/s8SzDY8GmN
Marcus Stoinis, what a gem of a knock. #LSGvsPBKS
#MarcusStoinis is just A-shotini-shing.#LSGvsPBKS #LSGvPBKS #PBKSvsLSG #PBKSvLSG #IPL2023

It is worth noting that Marcus Stoinis has done a fine job with the bat for Lucknow this season. The right-handed batter has amassed 216 runs from eight games, including two half-centuries. Furthermore, he has also picked up four wickets.

Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Ayush Badoni, and Nicholas Pooran help LSG post 257

PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and decided to field first. The side got a big breakthrough early, with Lucknow skipper KL Rahul getting out after scoring just 12 runs.

However, his opening partner Kyle Mayers looked in spectacular touch. The southpaw came up with a blistering half-century, mustering 54 runs off 24 deliveries.

Ayush Badoni came to bat at No.3 and played an impactful knock of 43. While Marcus Stoinis was their leading run-getter with 72 runs, Nicholas Pooran also chipped in with a valuable contribution towards the back end of the innings, striking 45 runs in 19 balls.

It rained sixes and fours in Mohali as LSG finished 257/5 in 20 overs. It is worth mentioning that this is the second-highest team total in the competition's history, only behind Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) 263/5 against now-defunct Pune Warriors India in the 2013 edition.

Lucknow Super Giants posted 257 for 5! The 2nd highest total in IPL history 🔥📷 : IPL / JioCinema #PBKSvLSG #Cricket #IPL2023 https://t.co/wM8tpKJuiU

For Punjab, Kagiso Rabada picked up two wickets, while Arshdeep Singh, Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone bagged one scalp each.

