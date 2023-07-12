"That is a trait that I got from CSK" - Ruturaj Gaikwad credits MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings for his calmness

Having been prolific both for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as well as in domestic cricket, Ruturaj Gaikwad received his maiden Test call-up for the upcoming series against the West Indies.

The right-hander has built quite a reputation as someone who remains calm under pressure and doesn't go overboard with his process and preparation.

Speaking to Yashasvi Jaiswal on the BCCI Podcast, Ruturaj Gaikwad explained how CSK and MS Dhoni have played a role in him being calmer as a batter.

He said:

"That (calm nature) is a trait that I got from CSK. My professional career began in Chennai and I have learned a lot of things from Mahi bhai so I just try and apply those things."

Test cricket has always been a priority: Ruturaj Gaikwad

While Ruturaj Gaikwad has already represented India in white-ball cricket, he believes getting picked for the Test team gave him a completely different sense of satisfaction. He shed light on how he always wanted to play Test cricket for India and explained why he feels that it is the ultimate format of the game.

On this, Gaikwad stated:

"Test cricket is the ultimate format for me too. Even I have dreamed of playing Test cricket for the country. I believe you get tested a lot in four-day and five-day red ball games and you have to go through a lot of phases.

"As a cricketer you always want to be a part of those challenges. So Test cricket has always been a priority for me. I played ODIs and T20Is as well, but there's a different sense of pride in getting selected in the Test team."

While Yashasvi Jaiswal is set to make his debut in Dominica, Gaikwad might have to wait a bit longer to get his maiden Test cap for India.

