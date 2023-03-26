"The batting order is looking slightly topsy-turvy" - Aakash Chopra on Delhi Capitals' concerns heading into IPL 2023

Aakash Chopra has picked the Delhi Capitals' (DC) 'topsy-turvy' batting order as one of their concerns heading into IPL 2023.

The Capitals have been hit hard by Rishabh Pant's absence from the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. Not only have they lost their skipper, but a trusted middle-order batter, who was their wicketkeeper as well.

On the "AakashVani" show on JioCinema, Chopra pointed out that the Delhi Capitals will have to field batters out of their regular positions, elaborating:

"David Warner is the new captain. If I try to see their batting order, it is slightly difficult - Prithvi Shaw and David Warner as openers. I am saying Mitchell Marsh at No. 3. Can Sarfaraz Khan fill Rishabh Pant's spot or Manish Pandey at No. 4?"

The former Indian opener added:

"Then Rilee Rossouw at No. 5. Then you will again see a gap. You can put Sarfaraz there at No. 6 and after that Axar Patel and then the four bowlers. I know what you are thinking - that much might is not seen. The batting order is looking slightly topsy-turvy to me."

However, Chopra acknowledged that the Delhi Capitals could still have a great season if their top three batters are at their best, explaining:

"However, these things can all change. It can happen if David Warner has a great tournament, Mitchell Marsh has an amazing tournament, Prithvi Shaw sets the stage absolutely on fire and then Rilee Rossouw also suddenly comes to the fore. In my opinion, Delhi's season will be decided by their batting."

David Warner, with 432 runs in 12 matches at an excellent average of 48.00 and an equally impressive strike rate of 150.52, was the Delhi Capitals' top run-getter in IPL 2022. While Prithvi Shaw aggregated 283 runs at an average of 28.30 in the 10 innings he played, Mitchell Marsh scored 251 runs at 31.37 in eight outings.

"That is like a huge spanner in the works" - Aakash Chopra on Rishabh Pant's unavailability for the Delhi Capitals

Rishabh Pant will miss IPL 2023 due to injuries suffered in a horrific accident. [P/C: BCCI]

Aakash Chopra reckons Rishabh Pant's unavailability is the biggest issue for the Delhi Capitals, stating:

"The biggest concern is Rishabh Pant's unavailability. That is like a huge spanner in the works. They have not yet announced any replacement as well. No one can replace Rishabh Pant in the entire world. So it is extremely difficult to get an Indian replacement, you can take it as impossible."

Pant's absence might force Sarfaraz Khan to keep wickets for the Capitals. They could alternatively have Phil Salt perform the wicketkeeper-batter's role, though it might compromise their overseas balance.

