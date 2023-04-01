"The bowling was seen totally exposed" - Aakash Chopra on CSK's IPL 2023 loss to GT

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) bowling was exposed during their IPL 2023 loss to the Gujarat Titans (GT).

MS Dhoni and Co. set a 179-run target for the Titans after being asked to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, March 31. However, their bowlers couldn't defend the score as the defending champions registered a five-wicket win with four deliveries to spare.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that CSK's bowling issues came to the fore, elaborating:

"Chennai have a problem. The bowling was seen totally exposed. They removed Ambati Rayudu and brought in Tushar Deshpande (as Impact Player) but they had only five bowlers, which included Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja), Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Deepak Chahar."

The former Indian opener questioned CSK for not having a sixth bowler despite bringing in Tushar Deshpande as an Impact Player, stating:

"Bowling is not looking good. Chennai's problem is bowling. You should have a sixth bowler when there is an Impact Player, but they didn't have a sixth bowling option. It's not a good story at all."

Although Ben Stokes was not fit enough to bowl, MS Dhoni had additional bowling options in the form of Moeen Ali and Shivam Dube. However, the CSK skipper opted not to exercise that option, which proved counterproductive, with Deshpande conceding 51 runs in the 3.2 overs he bowled.

"Wriddhiman Saha started like a rocket" - Aakash Chopra on Gujarat Titans' chase against CSK

Wriddhiman Saha smashed 25 runs off 16 balls. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Reflecting on the Gujarat Titans' chase, Aakash Chopra pointed out that they seemed headed for an easy win before Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya were dismissed, observing:

"Wriddhiman Saha started like a rocket. When he got out, then suddenly Shubman Gill takes off. He scored a fifty. Sai Sudharsan was also playing well and everything was going fine but then Hardik Pandya and Shubman got out."

The cricketer-turned-commentator praised Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia for giving the finishing touches to the Titans' chase, saying:

"Then Vijay Shankar came. Vijay Shankar played well but when he got out, it seemed the match would get stuck. How will it get stuck? This was this team's strength, they won lost matches and a new hero used to come. Here Rashid Khan comes and hits a six and a four. In the end, a six and a four from Rahul Tewatia - gone."

Gill top-scored for the Gujarat Titans with a 36-ball 63. While Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Sudharsan and Vijay Shankar were dismissed in the twenties, Rashid (10* off 3) and Tewatia (15* off 14) ensured that their team got across the line.

Poll : Did MS Dhoni err in not using Moeen Ali with the ball? Yes No 0 votes