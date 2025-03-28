"The difference between Hitman and a Statpadder is quite clear"- Top 10 funny memes as CSK restricts RCB to 196/7 in 1st innings of IPL 2025 match

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are squaring off in the eighth match of IPL 2025 on Friday (March 28) at the Chepauk Stadium. Home team captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and opted to chase, considering the dew factor in the second innings.

Ad

Phil Salt gave RCB a brisk start with a cameo of 32 (16), comprising five fours and one six. Virat Kohli struggled at the other end, while Salt kept hitting the bowlers all around the park. Noor Ahmad broke the 45-run opening partnership at the end of the fifth over by dismissing dangerous Englishman, courtesy of a magnificent stumping from MS Dhoni.

Devdutt Padikkal came in next and played aggressively en route to 27 (14) before perishing in the eighth over. After a labored knock of 30 (31), Kohli got out in the 13th over, trying to hit his way out of a rut. After a couple of lucky reprieves, Rajat Patidar (51) hit his first half-century as RCB captain and held the innings together in the middle overs with an impactful knock.

Ad

Trending

Tim David provided the finishing touches with a fiery knock of 22* (7) to take RCB to 196/7 in 20 overs. Noor Ahmad (3/36) and Matheesha Pathirana (2/36) were among the wickets for CSK in the bowling department.

The high-scoring first innings of Friday's IPL 2025 match kept the fans engaged, who expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X and Instagram. One of the memes read:

"The difference between Hitman and a Statpadder is quite clear."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"The pitch was a little different, there wasn't much turn"- Noor Ahmad after 1st innings of CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 clash in Chennai

During the mid-innings break, CSK spinner Noor Ahmad reflected on his bowling performance and the chance of getting to wear the Purple Cap.

Ad

He said (via Cricbuzz):

"Truly grateful for the Purple Cap and hopefully I keep it till the end of the tournament. The pitch was a little different, there wasn't much turn and I wanted to bowl length deliveries."

Noor continued:

"I feel lucky to have him (Dhoni) behind the stumps. The wicket looks better, we need a good start and we will chase it down. Everyone will enjoy it (getting Kohli's wicket).

Ad

Do you think RCB can defend the target of 197 and win their second game in IPL 2025? Let us know your views in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback