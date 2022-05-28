"The first thing I asked for when I joined RCB was support" - Faf du Plessis on his IPL 2022 captaincy stint

Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) IPL 2022 campaign came to an end following their seven-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Qualifier 2 on Friday (May 27).

Following their elimination, RCB took shared a video on social media in which skipper Faf du Plessis spoke of his experience with the team. The veteran batter thanked everyone for helping him out during his first season with the Bangalore-based franchise.

Faf du Plessis said:

"The first thing that I asked for when I joined was just support and guidance throughout. I can wholeheartedly say thank you to everyone who has contributed to that in the course of helping me out in the first season. I thought it was genuine, so thank you to everyone for that. I am also going to thank you for joining the mission and what we wanted to set up in terms of what we are off the field."

"I think we tried as hard as we wanted to on the field and that was evident right through the competition. But for me, what happens off the field is equally important and I know that everyone here added their best version of themselves to the culture. We were a happy group."

It is worth mentioning that du Plessis was picked up by the franchise at the IPL 2022 auction for ₹7 crores. The seasoned campaigner was handed the captaincy ahead of the tournament.

The 15th edition of the cash-rich league was a mixed bag for RCB as they just managed to make the cut for the playoffs but failed to book a place in the final. The side are still in search of their maiden championship victory and will want to come back stronger next year.

RCB suffer 7-wicket loss to RR in IPL 2022 playoffs

The Bangalore-based side took on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

After being asked to bat first on the surface, RCB managed to register an ordinary total of 157. Rajat Patidar was the top performer for the Bangalore side with the bat as cored 58 runs from 42 deliveries.

However, RR opener Jos Buttler slammed a fantastic unbeaten century to guide his side to victory in the knockout fixture. Faf du Plessis and Co. lost the contest by seven wickets as Rajasthan chased down the total in the 19th over.

