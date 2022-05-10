"The job is done on the auction table" - Gautam Gambhir on LSG's success in debut season

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) mentor Gautam Gambhir has stressed the importance of having a good auction, saying that half of the job is done at the table.

The Super Giants had a good auction ahead of IPL 2022, spending money on utility cricketers and young uncapped talents. This includes Ayush Badoni and Mohsin Khan, who have arguably been the finds of the tournament.

Gautam Gambhir mentioned that having a good squad at their disposal makes the job of management easy. However, he also stressed that players need to perform on the field to be a successful franchise. Speaking ahead of LSG's game against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday, May 10, the former Indian cricketer said:

"The auction is very important. 50% of the job is done on the auction table. It helps the management when you pick a good side. But as long as they don't perform on the field, it doesn't matter even if you pick the best possible players."

The 40-year-old further added that playing for a new franchise is an added advantage for cricketers. They can play with a clear head and a legacy to build on. Gautam Gambhir added:

"The franchise is new but the players are not new. This is not an excuse as all the players are experienced. It helps all players come in with a clean slate and without any baggage. There is no better opportunity than playing for a new franchise and leaving a legacy from the start."

Apart from a few lapses, LSG have looked the best of the lot, playing some confident cricket. Quite deservedly, they sit atop the points table ahead of their match against GT.

"We have one monster" - Gautam Gambhir on the recipe behind LSG's success

Gautam Gambhir and success go hand in hand as he has led the Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles in the past. A master in man management, Gambhir knows how to bring the best out of the players and continue the momentum.

Throwing light on Lucknow's success in their debut season, he said:

"The biggest secret to our success, is that we have just one monster, and that is the franchise, LSG. There is no hero worship. In T20s and in the IPL, you can't brush things under the carpet. The day you start feeling that you are doing extremely well, your downfall starts. Still, a lot to improve."

Meanwhile, LSG will look to beat Gujarat Titans and confirm their playoff berth.

Bowling first, they have restricted Hardik Pandya and Co. to 144 runs. With a power-packed batting order at their disposal, the Super Giants will fancy themselves to chase down the total.

