The legacy of MS Dhoni will always be remembered: Babar Azam congratulates MS Dhoni on a wonderful career

Pakistan's white-ball skipper Babar Azam congratulated MS Dhoni on a wonderful career and said that his legacy will be always remembered. MS Dhoni announced his retirement on Saturday evening, bringing an end to one of the most illustrious careers the game has ever seen.

Babar Azam took to Twitter to congratulate Dhoni on his achievements in international cricket. He wrote, "Congrats on such a remarkable career @msdhoni. Your leadership, fighting spirit, and legacy will always be remembered in the cricket world. I wish you enough light and shine in every aspect of your life. #MSDhoni."

MS Dhoni had posted a heartfelt video on Instagram to announce his retirement

MS Dhoni had announced his retirement through an emotional video posted on Instagram. The video described his journey as a player for India right from the beginning to the very end. He captioned the video by saying, "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired."

MS Dhoni is the only skipper to have won all three ICC white-ball tournaments - the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy. He also led the Indian Test team to the summit of the ICC Test rankings.

MS Dhoni was known for his calmness under pressure and composure in crunch situations. He has taken many bold decisions which raised many eyebrows at first but later turned out to be masterstrokes, like giving Joginder Sharma the final over in the 2007 T20 World Cup final, dropping experienced Indian players like Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid from the Indian ODI team, promoting Rohit Sharma to the opening position in limited-overs cricket, etc.

Although MS Dhoni has retired from international cricket, he will still be leading the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL which is scheduled to begin on September 19 in the UAE.