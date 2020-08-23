'The love we get in Chennai is more than what we get in our hometown' - CSK's Deepak Chahar

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowler Deepak Chahar recently opened up about the love that the team's players receive when in the Tamil Nadu capital.

In a video posted to the CSK Instagram handle, Deepak Chahar stated that flying to Chennai is like coming home, and that the players are showered with warmth each time they visit the city.

Various CSK players such as Chahar, Ambati Rayudu and Suresh Raina chose to share a few memories about Chennai on the occasion of Madras Week, which is being celebrated from 17th to 24th August. They had been at Chepauk for their preparatory camp ahead of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League.

When asked about Chennai, Deepak Chahar mentioned that the adulation he experiences in the city is more than what he receives in his hometown.

"When you're flying to Chennai, it actually feels like you're going home. Because the love we get in Chennai is more than what we get in our hometown."

Deepak Chahar shares touching story involving his father

Deepak Chahar is a key cog in MS Dhoni's CSK side

The 28-year-old further narrated a touching story involving his father - reputed cricket coach Lokendra Singh Chahar.

"My father came 5-6 months ago for eye treatment. He was telling me that he asked everyone, 'Do you know Deepak Chahar?' He wanted to know how many people in Chennai know his son. Everyone knew me! And that is a very big thing for me. Wherever we go, people give us love."

Deepak Chahar is the leader of the CSK pace attack, and captain MS Dhoni has utmost faith in his abilities.

In the 2019 edition of the IPL, the Rajasthan pacer picked up 22 wickets from 17 games at an economy rate of 7.47, and will be looking to continue his splendid form for the Men in Yellow next month.