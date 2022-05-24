"The mentality of playing big matches before will help" - Parthiv Patel on Hardik Pandya ahead of IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 

Former India wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel believes that the experience of being part of high-stakes matches will help Hardik Pandya. The all-rounder will lead the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their first knockout match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on May 24.

Having won multiple titles with Mumbai Indians and represented India across various ICC tournaments, the 28-year-old is no stranger to big matches.

Opining that Pandya will head into Qualifier 1 with nothing but confidence, Parthiv Patel said on Cricbuzz:

"The mentality of playing big matches before will help Hardik Pandya here."

Patel added:

It means that he has taken decisions under pressure that is not easy to make. He will go into the match confidently, there is no doubt about it."

The all-rounder, assuming the captaincy role for the first time in the IPL, has been one of the standout players for the new franchise. He is having his best campaign with the bat, recording 413 runs in the league stage of the tournament.

There has been a slight dip in his strike rate, which has come on the back of a change in his batting position. He has undetaken more responsibility by promoting himself up the order.

Opining that Pandya should play like his former self in Qualifier 1, former India batter Virender Sehwag said during the same interaction:

"Hardik Pandya is the player to watch out for from GT. He has to become Kung-Fu Pandya. Come in, play 30 odd balls and score 60-70 and leave. He is also in the Indian team now, he should play with full freedom and confidence."

GT will face the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on May 24 (Tuesday).

"If there is even the slightest chance that Saha can play, then he should at any cost"- Parthiv Patel

In a case of concern for the league leaders, Wriddhiman Saha picked up a hamstring injury during their contest against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Matthew Wade was seen keeping the wickets in the second innings at the Wankhede Stadium on May 19.

Opining that Saha's absence will lead to a slew of changes for GT, Patel said:

"If there are concerns surrounding Saha, then an Indian batter has to be brought in. The likely option is Sai Sudarshan. If Saha is fit, then Alzarri Joseph could also be brought in for Matthew Wade."

Patel said:

"The changes will most likely be tactical. A lot relies on Saha's fitness. If there is even the slightest chance that Saha can play, then he should at any cost."

The 37-year-old has been in excellent touch after forging an impeccable partnership with Shubman Gill at the top of the order. He crossed the 300-run mark in an IPL season for the second time and has registered three fifties so far.

