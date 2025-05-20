“The obvious one would be Ashwin” - Former SRH coach on CSK’s potential releases after IPL 2025

Former SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) coach Tom Moody believes legendary off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin would be among the first names on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) release list after IPL 2025. The franchise acquired Ashwin in the IPL 2025 auction for ₹9.75 crores despite his retirement from international cricket a few months back.

The 38-year-old played for CSK from 2009 to 2015, helping them win back-to-back titles in 2010 and 2011. However, Ashwin has been off with the ball throughout the ongoing season, picking up only five wickets in eight games at an average of over 48 and an economy of almost nine.

Furthermore, the veteran spinner was dropped from the side for a few games before returning to the XI in their recent outings.

Talking about CSK's potential releases after IPL 2025, Moody told ESPN Cricinfo:

"I understand the philosophy behind CSK going for him (Ashwin) because at the end of the day, they have always gone for proven and mature players and that philosophy has worked for them over the duration of the IPL. But if you are needing to relaase funds, the obvious one would be Ashwin."

He added:

"He went for close to 10 crores in the auction and that's a lot of money for someone that's not guaranteed a place in the XI. So that maybe a hard conversation that the management will have to have with him."

Ashwin's struggles are a big reason why CSK are at the bottom of the points table with only three wins in 12 matches. They have already been eliminated from the playoff race.

"They need a specialist impact player" - Tom Moody on CSK's squad for next season

Tom Moody urged CSK to acquire impact batters down the order for next season after a dismal IPL 2025 campaign. The Men in Yellow have been among the worst batting and six-hitting sides in the ongoing IPL.

CSK also lost their star batter and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad to injury after only five games.

"They need a specialist impact player that can take games away. A bit like Livingstone, Tim David, Hetmyer. That's what they have got to try and find and target and they may do that through trade," said Moody.

With the early elimination this season, CSK have missed the playoffs in consecutive editions for the first time in franchise history. They will take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their penultimate league stage encounter at Delhi today (May 20).

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More