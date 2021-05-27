IPL 2021: [Watch] CSK share a heartwarming video on Michael Hussey's birthday

Former Australian batsman Michael Hussey turned 46 today. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) shared a heartwarming video with wishes pouring in from Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, and Jason Behrendorff for their batting coach.

CSK also showed glimpses of the time the team celebrated his birthday together during a training session in the past.

The Smile, the care, the legacy, the support....

We lost count on the no. of reasons we 💛 you for!@mhussey393 #MrCricket #Whistlepodu #Yellove 🦁 pic.twitter.com/pG6Tj78LfR — Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) May 27, 2021

CSK, who had a torrid IPL 2020 campaign, were able to turn things around this season. They were second in the standings when IPL 2021 got postponed due to the rise of COVID-19 cases inside the teams' bio-bubbles.

CSK were one of the affected teams, and Michael Hussey, along with bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji, contracted the virus.

Both CSK coaches, however, have recovered, with Michael Hussey returning to Sydney, where he is undergoing a 14-day quarantine.

Michael Hussey opens up on his bout with COVID-19.

'Oh gosh, why me?'



Hussey lifts lid on his Indian COVID nightmare 👉 https://t.co/kWuhyUFh3G



✍ @J_Polychronis pic.twitter.com/JEBvcNYVKi — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) May 18, 2021

Michael Hussey was left stranded in India for weeks as the rest of the Australian contingent departed for the Maldives, from where they made their way to Australia. The 46-year-old opened up about his bout with COVID-19, stating that while it was annoying to contract the virus, it never felt life-threatening to him.

"I was a bit like, ‘Oh gosh, why me’, but I didn’t really think too much at all. I thought it was a bit of a shame. But I certainly wasn’t worried about my breathing or things like that. It was just a bit annoying, really. Looking back on it now, it probably did knock me around a bit more than I thought at the time. At the time I thought I didn’t feel great, but not life-threatening or anything like that. But it does take its toll on you after a while I guess," Michael Hussey said in an chat with Fox Cricket.

Hussey added that it would be 'difficult' for India to host the T20 World Cup later this year, given the raging COVID-19 situation in the country.

Mike Hussey had to wait till he was 30 for a Test debut, but he more than made up for lost time.



In 79 Tests, the left-hander hit more than 6,000 runs at an average of 51.52, with 19 hundreds coming along the way.



He turns 46 today. pic.twitter.com/r7bQRoAfwm — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) May 27, 2021