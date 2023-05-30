"Stone which the builders rejected has become the chief cornerstone" - Fans erupt as Ravindra Jadeja's heroics take CSK to fifth IPL title 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja showcased great composure under pressure in the IPL 2023 final against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 29.

CSK required 14 runs off the final over to chase down the revised 171-run target in 15 overs in the rain-hit encounters. GT pacer Mohit Sharma bowled four brilliant yorkers, not allowing the batters to hit a boundary.

The equation came down to 10 off the last two balls. Jadeja showed his class, hitting the penultimate ball for an authoritative six down the ground. Sharma erred on the last ball, bowling it in the southpaw's pads.

The CSK batter managed to hit a boundary towards the fine-leg region as Chennai secured a thrilling five-wicket win (DLS method) to clinch the championship title for the fifth time.

Several fans took to social media after the match, lauding Jadeja for his heroics in the biggest match of the season. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Ravindra Jadeja, you deserve a special mention for this extraordinary win! The one person who does not get the limelight he deserves but whose presence in the team has won them so many matches.

Chennai Super kings ku whistle podu

Lifting the 5th title in style

Chennai Super kings ku whistle podu
Lifting the 5th title in style
Rock star ravindra jadeja had won it for us Consistent performer for the Club Make some noise for the Chennai boyzzzz

There is something special about Ravindra Jadeja, he always clicks under pressure. Its as though he thrives in such moments. A fighter with both bat and ball and one of the greatest fielders in this generation, he single handedly takes his teams home. Very underrated too.

Sir Ravindra Jadeja I think this finish should also settle the debate of the greatest IPL allrounder (non existent debate it was always him only)

Today Every One Was Hoping Him to win The match for



Whole Season CSK Fans Waited For Ravindra Jadeja To get Out. Today Every One Was Hoping Him to win The match for CSK

Two shots of excellence and composure!

Finishing in style, the Ravindra Jadeja way

#SIRJADEJA 🫡



Two shots of excellence and composure!
Finishing in style, the Ravindra Jadeja way

Notably, Ravindra Jadeja remained unbeaten on 15 off just six balls. Devon Conway was the top run-scorer for Chennai, scoring 47 runs in 25 balls. The likes of Shivam Dube (32*), Ajinkya Rahane (27), Ruturaj Gaikwad (26), and Ambati Rayudu (19) also chipped in with useful knocks.

"Want to dedicate this win to one of the special members of our team - MS Dhoni" - Ravindra Jadeja's on CSK's IPL victory

Speaking in a post-match interview, Ravindra Jadeja expressed his delight over performing well in front of his home crowd in Gujarat. He noted that the spectators showed great passion, patiently waiting for the rain to stop and the match to resume.

The talismanic all-rounder dedicated CSK's victory to the team's skipper MS Dhoni. Here's what Jadeja said after the match:

"Feeling amazing winning fifth title in front of my home crowd. They've come in big numbers to support CSK. This crowd has been amazing. They were waiting for rain to stop till late night.

"Want to say big congratulations to CSK fans. Want to dedicate this win to one of the special members of our team - MS Dhoni. I was just thinking that I need to swing hard no matter what."

With this victory, Chennai have become only the second team after Mumbai Indians (MI) to win five IPL titles.

