“The way that he has captained the country” - Jos Buttler picks his most impressive Indian cricketer amid IPL 2025

By Dev Sharma
Modified May 24, 2025 15:46 IST
2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Sunrisers Hyderabad - Source: Getty
Jos Buttler has racked up 533 runs over 12 innings in IPL 2025 (Source: Getty)

England batter Jos Buttler has named Rohit Sharma as the most impressive Indian cricketer in recent years. Currently representing Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2025, Buttler has scored 533 runs in 12 innings, boasting an average of 66.22 and a strike rate of 165.01, including five half-centuries.

Recently, Kookaburra Cricket India shared an Instagram video in which Buttler was asked which Indian cricketer had impressed him the most lately. The former England skipper replied:

“Rohit Sharma, and in the way that he has captained the country. And, I think the way he’s played, big Rohit fan.”

Rohit Sharma has achieved remarkable success as India’s captain over the past few years, leading the Men in Blue to triumph in the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy. Having retired from T20 Internationals and Test cricket, Rohit now focuses solely on the 50-over format.

The 38-year-old veteran has dazzled fans in 499 matches across all three formats, scoring a total of 19,700 runs at an average of 42.18 and a strike rate of 87.26, with 49 centuries and 108 half-centuries to his name. Representing Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2025, Rohit has compiled 305 runs in 12 innings, featuring three half-centuries.

Jos Buttler to leave for national duties after the IPL 2025 league stage

Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans have enjoyed an impressive IPL 2025 campaign, securing a playoff spot and currently topping the table with 18 points from 13 matches.

The Titans are set to clash with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last league match of the season on Sunday, May 25, at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

This match will mark the last IPL outing for star batter Jos Buttler this season, as he will miss the playoffs due to his commitment to England’s ODI white-ball series against the West Indies, beginning on May 29. From May 26, Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis will step in to fill Buttler’s spot.

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
