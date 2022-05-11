"Then Raina, now Jadeja" - Twiteratti react after CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is ruled out of IPL 2022

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2022 due to a bruised rib.

Jadeja suffered an injury while attempting a catch during Chennai's game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on May 4. Subsequently, CSK confirmed he was ruled out of the next fixture against Delhi Capitals and now Ravindra Jadeja's campaign has come to an abrupt end.

Chennai Super Kings @ChennaiIPL Official Announcement:



Jadeja will be missing the rest of the IPL due to injury. Wishing our Jaadugar a speedy recovery! Official Announcement:Jadeja will be missing the rest of the IPL due to injury. Wishing our Jaadugar a speedy recovery! @imjadeja 📢 Official Announcement: Jadeja will be missing the rest of the IPL due to injury. Wishing our Jaadugar a speedy recovery! @imjadeja

The franchise's statement read:

"Ravindra Jadeja reported a bruised rib and was unavailable for Chennai Super Kings' game against Capitals on Sunday. He was under observation and based on medical advice he has been ruled out for the rest of the IPL season."

Fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on this news. CSK's statement read that Jadeja was ruled out due to injury reasons. However, many fans sensed that it was a possible rift between the franchise's management and the cricketers as the main reason behind his departure.

Here are some of the fan reactions to the news of Jadeja being ruled out of IPL 2022:

Anshul @Idontcarepal5 @ChennaiIPL

He likes an tweet against csk and

Csk unfollows him on Instagram

He misses one match

Now is ruled out of the ipl .

Politics going on behind close doors ?? @imjadeja First he steps down as captain nextHe likes an tweet against csk and dhoni Csk unfollows him on InstagramHe misses one matchNow is ruled out of the ipl .Politics going on behind close doors ?? @ChennaiIPL @imjadeja First he steps down as captain next He likes an tweet against csk and dhoni Csk unfollows him on Instagram He misses one match Now is ruled out of the ipl . Politics going on behind close doors ??

Teresa_christian @Teresa_christi9 can't they even give respect to their valuable players first raina now jadeja 🙃 What's wrong with csk broocan't they even give respect to their valuable playersfirst raina now jadeja 🙃 #CSK𓃬 What's wrong with csk broo 😪 can't they even give respect to their valuable players 😓 first raina now jadeja 🙃 #CSK𓃬

ABHISHEK KARUR @abhishek_karur @vaibhav77_ @finished7_ 🥲

Removed from captaincy and dropped from team and giving build up like sir jadeja🥺 @DineshKarthik And what you made for jadeja and rainaRemoved from captaincy and dropped from team and giving build up like sir jadeja🥺 @vaibhav77_ @finished7_ @DineshKarthik And what you made for jadeja and raina😅🥲Removed from captaincy and dropped from team and giving build up like sir jadeja🥺😆

Sumit @_RKSumit Can't believe Jadeja's entire career with CSK ended for losing 6 matches.



Kolly got a pay hike and retention after losing 10 seasons. 🤷🏻‍♂️ Can't believe Jadeja's entire career with CSK ended for losing 6 matches. Kolly got a pay hike and retention after losing 10 seasons. 🤷🏻‍♂️

`Kanha @ibeingVolt @ChennaiIPL @imjadeja Kya game chal raha be tum franchise wlo ka @ChennaiIPL @imjadeja Kya game chal raha be tum franchise wlo ka

Unnikrishnan @ukmennon @CricXtasy Is it jadeja injury or the rift with Dhoni?? @CricXtasy Is it jadeja injury or the rift with Dhoni??

Mansoor Kurd @mansoor_kurd @CSKFansOfficial @imjadeja CSK Unfollowed Jadeja in Instagram? there is something wrong between jadeja and CSK managment @CSKFansOfficial @imjadeja CSK Unfollowed Jadeja in Instagram? there is something wrong between jadeja and CSK managment

TUK-TUK UNIVERSITY @mufadall_vohra @Shivang77393452 @soma_lingam @RVCJ_FB



Aisa koi saga nahi jisko thala ne thaga nahi

Raina now jaddu next whom? Rutu @imjadeja Facts hurtsAisa koi saga nahi jisko thala ne thaga nahiRaina now jaddu next whom? Rutu @Shivang77393452 @soma_lingam @RVCJ_FB @imjadeja Facts hurtsAisa koi saga nahi jisko thala ne thaga nahiRaina now jaddu next whom? Rutu

Meanwhile, Jadeja's return date is still unknown. However, with India scheduled to host South Africa next month for five T20Is, fans will want a fit Jadeja to don the national colours.

Ravindra Jadeja's record in IPL 2022

The 33-year-old had a disastrous campaign in the 15th edition of the cash-rich league. He was handed the leadership baton ahead of the start of the tournament but Jadeja looked out of place and clueless under pressure.

Chennai endured a poor start to IPL 2022, losing their first six games. The Saurashtra-born all-rounder then relinquished his leadership duties. MS Dhoni was once again appointed as the captain of the Chennai franchise.

The additional responsibilities also took a beating on Jadeja's individual performance. He was miles away from his usual best, managing only 116 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 118.37 with the highest score of 26*.

With the ball, the ace cricketer managed only five wickets at an economy rate of 7.52 runs per over and an average of almost 50.

