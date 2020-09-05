There was a little rust that will not take long to go: Shane Watson on CSK's first training session ahead of IPL 2020

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Shane Watson was extremely happy that CSK could finally begin their practice ahead of IPL 2020, after having completed their mandatory quarantine. Watson stated that there was a bit of rustiness in the batting but that would not take much time to go away.

CSK players had to follow strict quarantine rules for 6 extra days as 13 members of their franchise, including 2 players, tested positive for COVID-19. But with all the other players having passed three rounds of testing, they could finally begin their training on Friday.

Watson took to Twitter to express his excitement and tweeted:

"How exciting it was to be back with all of my @ChennaiIPLmates for our first training session!!! It was so much fun. There was a little rust that will not take long to go."

How exciting it was to be back with all of my @ChennaiIPL mates for our first training session!!! It was so much fun. There was a little rust that won’t take long to go. 😆😆😆🦁😊 #whistlepodu #ipl pic.twitter.com/mErFh9Aqw5 — Shane Watson (@ShaneRWatson33) September 5, 2020

Shane Watson's form will be crucial for CSK in IPL 2020

Shane Watson's form will go a long way in determining CSK's chances of winning the 2020 IPL.

CSK have had to deal with body blows of late with experienced players like Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh pulling out of the tournament due to personal reasons. This has made Shane Watson's form even more crucial for CSK if they are to perform well in the tournament.

Shane Watson was bought by CSK in the 2018 IPL auction and has been a prolific run-scorer for them at the top of the order. Watson has scored 953 runs from 32 games and his best innings was a brilliant 117* against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2018 IPL final.

The 39-year-old will have to take the added responsibility in the absence of Raina, and will have to score loads of runs to help CSK perform well. Watson's form will go a long way in determing the fate of CSK in IPL 2020.

The 2020 edition of the IPL is set to begin from September 19th in the UAE and will be played across three venues - Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.