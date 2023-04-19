"There's no comparison" - CSK captain MS Dhoni on a throwback picture posing like Rajinikanth

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni said that there was no comparison when he was asked about an old picture where he posed like popular cine superstar Rajinikanth.

In a video posted on CSK's official Twitter handle, the captain is seen speaking at an event where a popular photograph that sees him pose like Rajinikanth was brought up. Dhoni took to his Instagram handle to post the same in 2016, where he was seen seated in a majestic style like the superstar himself when the latter's film Kabali hit the silver screen.

When asked as to what the inspiration behind the same was, he showered praise on Rajinikanth and said:

"There's no comparison. We were just trying to copy a great pose by a great man. So nothing beyond that, because it's very difficult to think like him or do stuff like him. But at least we can copy the pose."

When Dhoni, who was flanked on either side by head coach Stephen Fleming and batter Ambati Rayudu, was then told that it was difficult to think like him too, he replied by saying:

"On the field maybe but..."

before breaking into a grin.

MS Dhoni-led CSK placed third in IPL 2023 points table

CSK have started well in IPL 2023, having won three of the five matches they have played so far. Two of their wins have come away from home, having beaten the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their own backyard.

The Super Kings played out a thriller at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, scraping through by eight runs in a run-fest against RCB on Monday, April 17. Having posted 226/6, they were in for a scare with Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell threatening to chase down the target.

However, Matheesha Pathirana and Tushar Deshpande held their nerve to deliver the needful in the death overs for the Super Kings.

Dhoni and Co. will next play the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, April 21.

