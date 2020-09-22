IPL 2020: MS Dhoni the batsman may take a back seat for captaincy, says Sanjay Manjrekar

Former Indian batsman and cricketing expert Sanjay Manjrekar believes that it would not be surprising if MS Dhoni focuses more on his captaincy and less on his batting in IPL 2020.

With the former Indian skipper having announced his retirement from international cricket and Suresh Raina pulling out of IPL 2020, many were hoping to see Dhoni bat up the order for CSK. However, in the first game against the Mumbai Indians, MS Dhoni came out to bat at No.7 and remained not out without opening his account.

"I watched Dhoni as captain in that first game where Chennai lost five wickets and Dhoni ended up zero not out after facing just two balls. While more evidence is certainly needed, people should not be surprised if they see Dhoni the batsman take a back seat to allow Dhoni the captain to guide the team’s fortunes," Sanjay Manjrekar wrote in his column for Times of India.

MS Dhoni played a masterstroke by sending Jadeja and Curran ahead of him

MS Dhoni promoted Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran ahead of him in the batting order and their cameos gave CSK a win

Chasing 163 runs to win, CSK were in a spot of bother at 6-2. But then, Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis put them in the driver's seat by stringing together a strong partnership. With 41 needed off the final 4 overs, everyone expected MS Dhoni to walk out and finish the game. But instead, he promoted Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran ahead of him. The duo played excellent little cameos and Dhoni's decision to promote them proved to be a masterstroke.

"Picking Sam Curran, (Lungi) Ngidi in the eleven and then promoting Curran and (Ravindra) Jadeja up the order to make a winning difference are all early signs of this. With a win against Mumbai, who have been their nemesis, Chennai start as clear favourites against Rajasthan," Sanjay Manjrekar said.

CSK will now play their next game against the Rajasthan Royals on 22nd September at Sharjah.