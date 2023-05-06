"There are no talks behind the backs"- Shubman Gill hails GT management for all the success

Gujarat Titans (GT) star opener Shubman Gill hailed the team management for getting the best out of him and other players ever since their inception last year. GT won the title in the previous season and look to be in the driver's seat to feature once more in the playoffs this time around.

Gill feels the team management led by Ashish Nehra and captain Hardik Pandya have been pretty clear in the communication. He feels this clarity has helped him perform consistently for the team.

Speaking exclusively to TOI, here's what Shubman Gill had to say about the Gujarat Titans management:

"I think the interactions have always been honest and straight-forward. I think that is the best thing about our team. There are no talks behind the backs or middle-men."

"Time to be ruthless": Shubman Gill on GT's road to the playoffs

Shubman Gill feels that despite the Titans being at the top of the table at the moment, they shouldn't slack as they have a golden opportunity to finish in the top two spots. With four games to go and 14 points already in the bag, Gill reckons GT need to be ruthless to not allow any slip-ups from their end.

On this, he stated:

"I think this is the time to be ruthless and nail it and be so far ahead in the competition that it will be difficult for the other teams to try to reach us. We are definitely eyeing to be in the top two and hopefully we will continue to be at the top of the table."

The Gujarat Titans will host the Lucknow Super Giants in Ahmedabad in their next game on Sunday. They will be high on confidence after their crushing win against the Rajasthan Royals.

