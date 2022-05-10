“They would be aware they let the game slip” - Parthiv Patel on GT choking against MI in their previous IPL 2022 match 

Former Indian wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel reckons that the Gujarat Titans (GT) would be hurt over the fact that they did not win their previous IPL 2022 match against the Mumbai Indians (MI). Gujarat dominated the contest for the most part but failed to score the nine runs needed off the last over.

Having slipped to second position in the points table, GT will be keen to reclaim top spot when they take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Tuesday, 10 May.

Previewing the match, Patel said that about Gujarat’s recent losses during a discussion on Cricbuzz:

“Gujarat have lost their last two matches, so they would be thinking about it. They would be aware that the last match against Mumbai was in their hands but they let the game slip.”

He, however, advised GT to start from zero and predicted a tight contest against Lucknow. Patel added:

“They should start from 0-0 but I expect a close contest. Yesterday, the way the teams (KKR and MI) played, it was clear that it was a contest between 9 and 10. Hopefully, the teams will play like No. 1 and No. 2 today.”

When Gujarat and Lucknow met in the first half of IPL 2022, Hardik Pandya’s men eased to a five-wicket win, courtesy of Mohammed Shami’s three-wicket haul. Chasing 159, they got home with two balls in hand.

“The motive of both sides will be to finish in the top two” - Parthiv Patel on LSG vs GT clash

The 37-year-old added that although both Gujarat and Lucknow look set to make the playoffs, neither side will take the game lightly since they wouldn't want to slip out of the top two. He explained:

“Both teams have momentum. The sides will think that we are No.1 and No. 2. After 55 days of cricket, if you are in the top two, it means you have played very good cricket for a long time, which is why you are in that position. The motive of both sides will be to finish in the top two so that they can get an additional opportunity if they have one bad playoff match.”

While LSG and GT currently have 16 points each from 11 games, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have 14 points apiece after 11 and 12 matches, respectively.

