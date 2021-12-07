"They called us the grandad of the IPL but we proved all the doubters wrong" - Dwayne Bravo 

Veteran all-rounder Dwayne Bravo admitted he was very happy to be associated with Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) legacy in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The former West Indies cricketer also revealed that IPL 2021 was a special season as the men in yellow won the illustrious trophy after overcoming the disappointment of finishing seventh in IPL 2020.

Speaking to IANS, Dwayne Bravo said:

"It was a special season because the season before, we came seventh and it was the first time CSK did not qualify (for playoffs) in the history of IPL. So, all of us as players were determined to come back and prove ourselves and the fans that we are much better than that last season."

The 38-year-old added:

"So, even last season, no one gave us a chance because they called us the granddad of the IPL but we proved all the doubters wrong and created history again. I am very happy to be a part of the legacy of Chennai Super Kings, one of the most successful IPL franchise ever."

Bravo finished as the second-highest wicket-taker for CSK in IPL 2021 with 14 scalps from 11 games.

"He single-handedly built Chennai Super Kings and the culture" - Dwayne Bravo on MS Dhoni

It is no secret that Bravo and MS Dhoni have immense mutual respect for each other, with both of them having spoken about it publicly in the past.

Bravo credited the former India captain for building the culture CSK is usually known for.

"It's no secret that he is one of the best players to have ever played the game. He single-handedly built Chennai Super Kings and the culture. All of us as players are very proud and happy to have played under him and his leadership guidance. When it comes to off the field stuff, he doesn’t get involved much," Bravo said.

"He is very laidback, allows people to be themselves and brings acceptance that everyone is different. He allowed that to make Chennai Super Kings to be the team and franchise that they are when they have different cultures and people from different parts of the world coming in.

"MS always makes it clear that you want them to be themselves and that’s very unique and everybody shares that bond," he added.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings have not retained Dwayne Bravo for the upcoming IPL season. The ace all-rounder is expected to turn up in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction.

Overall, Bravo has played 151 IPL matches, scoring 1537 runs and picking up 167 wickets, with best figures of 4/22.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar