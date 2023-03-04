Aakash Chopra feels the Mumbai Indians (MI) might have to play Isabelle Wong ahead of an overseas all-rounder as the franchise lacks depth in the Indian seam-bowling department.

MI spent the entire available sum of ₹12 crore to assemble a 17-member squad at the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 auction last month. They will lock horns with the Gujarat Giants in the tournament opener at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, March 4.

While previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that the Mumbai Indians might have to leave out a couple of their overseas all-rounders to add potency to their bowling, explaining:

"The Mumbai Indians have assembled a very good team. They have a lot of all-rounders - Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr and Pooja Vastrakar."

"They also have two more all-rounders in Heather Graham and Chloe Tryon but Isabelle Wong might play because they don't have that good an Indian fast-bowling contingent."

The former Indian batter expects Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia to open the batting for the Mumbai-based franchise, elaborating:

"You will see Hayley Matthews opening with Yastika Bhatia, a lefty-righty combination. Hayley Matthews is absolutely outstanding. She is an extremely handsy player - her hands work very well. She does decent bowling as well but batting is class."

MI spent ₹1.5 crore to acquire Yastika's services at the auction. Matthews, who initially went unsold, was subsequently bought at her base price of ₹40 lakh.

"The top six is looking extremely good" - Aakash Chopra on the Mumbai Indians' batting lineup

The Mumbai Indians have a formidable batting lineup.

Chopra pointed out that the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side have an explosive top six, observing:

"Along with her, Yastika Bhatia - a left-hander, strikes the ball well. Then you will have Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur, Amelia Kerr and Pooja Vastrakar. The top six is looking extremely good."

However, the reputed commentator added that MI are not as formidable in the bowling department, saying:

"If they want, they can play Chloe Tryon as well or else Isabelle Wong can play. I feel Amanjot Kaur will definitely play but you might see some weakness in bowling if you talk about the Mumbai Indians."

Apart from Pooja Vastrakar, all-rounders Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar and Jintimani Kalita are the other Indian seam-bowling options in MI's squad. Saika Ishaque, Humairaa Kaazi, Sonam Yadav and Neelam Bisht form their Indian spin-bowling contingent.

