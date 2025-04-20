“They intentionally kept the batters waiting” - Former India batter’s huge statement on Rishabh Pant after RR vs LSG IPL 2025 match

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif praised Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant's time-delaying tactics during the tense last over against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). LSG secured a narrow two-run win, courtesy of Avesh Khan's heroics in the final over at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday, April 19.

Ad

The visitors had managed to claw their way back into the contest after a tight 18th over by Avesh Khan. The right-arm pacer conceded only five runs, to reduce the equation to 20 runs needed off the last two overs. However, RR got the upper hand again after Prince Yadav conceded 11 runs in the penultimate over.

RR were the favorites to scale down the remaining nine runs off the last six deliveries through Shimron Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel. But Avesh Khan bowled a gem of an over yet again to concede only six runs to hand RR yet another close defeat.

Ad

Trending

Ahead of the final over, LSG had taken their time to leave the batters stewing. To pile on the pressure even more, Avesh Khan signalled for a ball change after RR could only get a single off the first delivery. With eight runs needed off five balls, the batters had to survive an agonising wait in a tense setting.

Kaif recalled how Pant's time-delaying tactics against RR were similar to his exploits against South Africa in the 2024 T20 World Cup final.

Ad

"The final over began at 11:07 PM IST, and it went on for 10 minutes, where There were some intentional delaying tactics. Rishabh Pant took his time, the ball got changed, Avesh Khan was stopped in his run-up once, they intentionally kept the batters waiting at the crease," Kaif said on X.

"Also, this is not the first time this is happening. In the 2024 T20 World Cup final, when 30 runs were needed off 30 balls, and when Klaasen and Miller were on strike, it was Rishabh Pant only who lied down on the floor to summon the physios," Kaif added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rishabh Pant had admitted after Team India's 2024 T20 World Cup triumph that he had faked his injury to dent South Africa's momentum during the run chase. The wicket-keeper had also collapsed on the ground ahead of the 13th over during LSG's narrow four-run win over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens. KKR were well-placed at 149-2 while attempting to chase a 239-run target, but lost two wickets in two overs after the slight break in play.

Ad

"Avesh Khan did a fine job of holding things" - Rishabh Pant on LSG's close win over RR in IPL 2025

LSG headed into the halfway stage with all of the momentum after Abdul Samad's four sixes off Sandeep Sharma in the final over. The extra cushion of runs certainly made the difference in the end, coupled with Avesh Khan's brilliant execution in the death overs.

Ad

"Credit to the bowlers, they held their nerve. They played well, and Avesh Khan did a fine job of holding things. The idea was to take your own type and execute your plans with a clear mindset. We are thinking in a positive direction, and we will be looking to see what areas we need to work on," Rishabh Pant said during the post-match presentation.

LSG are next scheduled to face the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Ekana Stadium on Tuesday, April 22.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More